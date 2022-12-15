Today in history: electrical current around lake proposed for resorts

Dec. 15, 1922
A proposal that electric power be made available for the cottages around Lake Cadillac was voiced by Dr. S.C. Moore at the Exchange Club this week. He suggested that the proposition be definitely launched at the January meeting of the Chamber of Commerce members, when summer resort questions generally will be considered. Manager S.W. Webb of the Consumers Power Co. said today that his company would be glad to furnish current when there was sufficient demand to equal the cost. His company would be glad to make a definite proposal if those interested in resorts would organize. Some such group guarantee for the deficits which would be experienced for several years until the resort colony is much larger would be necessary, Mr. Webb said.
Dec. 15, 1972
Dropping your Christmas mail at the Post Office can lessen the load on area mailmen. It can also prevent a Christmas card theft, like one that occurred Thursday morning at the Roger LeBlanc home. Christmas cards from the LeBlanc home were found at the Cadillac-Wexford Public Library about 11 a.m. Thursday by librarians RoseAnn Anderson and Mrs. Edward Keller. The stamps had been torn from the envelopes, cards opened and then discarded in a snowbank. According to Mrs. LeBlanc, two boys had approached her home about one hour before the theft was discovered. One of the boys had dark hair, was about 5’8”, 180 pounds, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, and the other slightly shorter, wearing a red and black hunting jacket. The boys are believed to be “around high school age,” according to the Cadillac City Police. Mrs. LeBlanc had placed the cards in the family mailbox about 9:30 a.m. Thursday. The mail carrier on her route “doesn’t come until noon,” but she planned to leave the house for several hours. She wasn’t sure the cards had been removed by anyone other than the postman until the library contacted her.
Dec. 15, 1997
Timing, weather, concrete and steel. Those are the main ingredients in the recipe for the three U.S. 131 bypass bridges currently under construction. So far the mix has been perfect, other than a dash of difficult sand. “That’s the only complaint I’ve heard,” said Al Morningstar, a representative with subcontractor Prince Bridge and Marine of Grand Haven. “You have some unique sand up there that doesn’t compact very easily.” Michigan Department of Transportation project engineer Al Rhodes said work on the “substructures” of bridges at Crosby Road and 13th Street is right on schedule. Both bridges will carry traffic over the freeway. The 13th Street bridge will be a free span from abutment to abutment, while the Crosby Road bridge will consist of two spans supported by a central pier. “Right now they’re making the substructure for the pier and middle columns at Crosby,” Rhodes said. “I think we’re doing extremely well. We have both bridges going right on schedule. The weather has helped out a lot.” Timing is key to completing the project by the contract deadline of Nov. 6, 1998, Rhodes said. Substructure work can continue through the winter, although a cold snap would slow things down. But the superstructure or bridge decks can’t be built until after frost laws are taken off next spring, Morningstar said. And the M-55 bridge can’t get under way until Crosby traffic can be rerouted over the new bridge.
