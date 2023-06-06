Today in history: Elmrest bear hiding out in swamp

June 6, 1933
Mitchell Street traffic signals are to be turned on from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays, the City Commission decided Monday evening. The Mitchell Street lights are to be lit until midnight with only the corner lights the remainder of the night and one light at each end of the long bridge and the lights from the Y by the Indian Trail to the Park of the Lakes also are to be turned on nightly. There were four applications for permission to engage in business and two to erect electric signs. The petition of Oscar Johnson of 133 West North St. to operate a pool room at 307 North Mitchell St. was granted on payment of $11 license fee; J.L. Johnson for a wholesale meat shop at Walnut and Selma, ($50 stock) license $5; George Parker to sell kerosene from house to house with a tank truck (stock $25), license $10 for a year; Swift and Co. for ice cream shop on East Harris (stock and fixtures $750), license $25 for year. Swift and Co. and Henne Shoe store were granted permission to erect electric signs.
June 6, 1973
If you had a choice between living in a cage and getting regular meals or living in a swamp, which would you choose. Well, Sam — the brown-colored bear that was let out of his cage Monday night at the Elmrest Service, 1505 S. Lake Mitchell Drive — apparently is enjoying the swamp more, and his owners are concerned about his welfare. “He’s used to our food and right now there’s not much out there,” said Georgia Glavas, one of Sam’s owners. She said the 14-month-old bear has lived in a cage all his life and has never had to forage for food. “We stayed up all night hoping he would come back but nothing happened,” she added. According to Michigan State Police at the Cadillac Post, someone removed the bolts from Sam’s inner cage door and cut a hole in the outer fence sometime Monday night. Sam was last seen as he headed into the swamp near the eighth hole of Cadillac County Club Tuesday, which happened to be Ladies’ Day at the club. “He was about a hundred yards from one group,” said Walt Tamulis, club pro, adding that the women never saw him. “We just tell our golfers there’s a big bear out there somewhere and beware,” he said. “We also tell them to play the back nine,” he said, explaining that was away from the swamp area. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources had an airplane looking for Sam Wednesday morning. The department was also bringing down a live trap from Gaylord to try to capture Sam. But, until Sam is caught, there’s not much anyone can do — except grin and bear it.
June 6, 1998
Heating contractor Bob Roggow went to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall in Reed City for the Friday evening fish fry. He was interrupted. “At 20 to 6, a guy stuck his head in the VFW and said, ‘The back of your building is on fire,’” Roggow said. The fire was not only in Roggow’s duct fabrication shop, but in the beauty parlor, antique shop and residence to the south. Firefighters said it began in the antique shop and spread to adjacent buildings. Roggow’s shop wraps around two sides of the beauty parlor. “My neighbor’s building caught fire. That caught 3-D Hair Design on fire. That caught my building,” said Roggow. The front part of his shop, where he displayed his products and kept his office, appears to be a total loss, he said. Above the office was his residence, also gutted. Fire departments from Big Rapids, Baldwin and Hersey joined Reed City firefighters in battling the blaze. “The water damage is probably going to be pretty bad, but I don’t know how much of it is gone,” he said. “It’s brick.” He said the building was built in 1906 and has been a plumbing and heating shop ever since. “It’s a shame to see it burn,” he said, standing on the street as dusk fell and fire truck lights flashed all around. “It had the old wooden floor, all the old fabrication equipment inside. The belt-drive tools were along one wall. The old line shaft used to power all the equipment was still in place on the ceiling.” Next to Roggow’s shop is the office of the Osceola County Herald and its sister newspapers, the Evart Review and the Lake County Star. When the fire first broke out in late afternoon, the newspaper staff took care of important things first. “We got the (computer) hard drives out before firefighters stopped us from going into the other building. But not much else,” said Jim Crees, editor of the Review. “But in the best tradition of journalism, there will be newspapers going out.”
