June 24, 1970
Mesick was the scene of an odd list of casualties Wednesday night. One man suffered shotgun and pistol wounds when he tried to stop a bank holdup. Another lay face down in the Manistee River after falling from the bridge on M-115 and striking his head on a rock. A third, trying to escape an irate wife, fell from his porch steps and fractured his leg. None of the injuries were serious, in fact they weren't even real. To give realistic training to the 16 members of Mesick's volunteer rescue squad, three men experienced in first aid played the part of injured victims of mock mishaps. Rescue workers were gathered at the fire station when they received calls for help. They took off in three ambulances to treat abrasions, fractures and lacerations which, thanks to paste-on plastic wounds, had a gory resemblance to the real thing. The injured were brought back to the fire station in ambulances. Then victims and rescuers held an hour-long critique of the proceedings. Rescue workers explained what actions they had taken to treat injuries. Then the injured gave comments and criticism. The injured agreed that the first aid students had done a decidedly good job; but the discussion was not without helpful criticism.
June 24, 1995
A 40-year-old Osceola County man was shot in the leg by a state police trooper to ward off an attack by a sledgehammer. A trooper out of the Reed City Post attempted to stop the Osceola County man for speeding on U.S. 131 Saturday at about 9:50 a.m. when a pursuit ensued. The suspect continued to travel south on U.S. 131 in Mecosta County at an excessive speed and in a reckless manner, according to police. The pursuit continued westbound on M-20 in Mecosta County and on into Newaygo County where the suspect exited the roadway driving into a grass field where the pursuit stopped, about 15 miles from where it began. The suspect exited his vehicle with a sledge hammer in his hand. He then threatened the trooper and began to approach the trooper with the weapon, police said. After repeated commands and warnings to stop, the suspect continued to come at the trooper, until the trooper shot him once in the leg to stop the attack, according to police. The suspect was taken to St. Mary's Hospital in Grand Rapids where he is being treated. The suspect's name is being withheld pending further investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.