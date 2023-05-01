Today in history: Engler pumps work ethic in Cadillac visit

May 1, 1933
Some Wexford County people are taking advantage of the new law canceling interest and collection charges on past due taxes and Saturday was a good day for collections, Gail Hamilton, county treasurer, stated today. Paying taxes not only results in savings to the payer but helps materially the townships, school districts, county, etc., all of which greatly need funds for past due bills and current expenses, Mr. Hamilton pointed out. Everyone having unpaid taxes should obtain a statement of their amount from him, either in person or by written request, so that they can budget their incomes to take care of the taxes before the date, July 1, when the concession expires, he said.
May 1, 1973
Judge Donald Holbrook took under advisement today in Osceola County Circuit Court arguments, affidavits and briefs submitted by attorneys involving an injunction filed by a contractor to prohibit the opening of new bids for construction of a Marion sewage collection system. The injunction against the village of Marion and the engineering firm of Williams and Works, Inc. of Grand Rapids was filed by D’Angela Construction Co. of Sterling Heights. The court action stems from a rebidding procedure taken by the village. According to bid documents, the contractors were required to hold their bid prices firm for 90 days and that time period elapsed in August. One contractor, Roese Contracting Co., Inc. of Bay City, has held firm its original bid price for the lift station and force main portions of the project. The other two contractors did not hold their prices. The contractor for the treatment facilities submitted a new bid last Monday. The remaining one, D’Angela, reportedly asked the village to negotiate for an additional amount on his contract for the collection system, according to Patsy Cline of Williams and Works, Inc. Since the injunction was filed by D’Angela Co., the village filed to have the injunction lifted and the case dismissed, she said. Judge Holbrook, in the hearing today, permitted the plaintiff (D’Angela Co.) to file a counter-brief within the next 10 days and took the matter under advisement. A $1.2 million bond issue was approved by the village council last summer. The village is under a “final order” by the Michigan Water Resources Commission to install the sewage system.
May 1, 1998
Touting the “rebound” success of a local boatbuilder, Gov. John Engler likened the quality of Cadillac products to the level of government he seeks to achieve in his third and final term. “We want the quality of services in the state to be as high as the quality of the boats made at Four Winns,” he told an audience of several hundred people at the manufacturer’s sport boat plant Friday. Cadillac is one of 39 cities Engler will have visited when the campaign tour concluded in two weeks. “Your success reflects the hard work of the men and women at Four Winns and the commitment of Cadillac,” Engler. Engler and Lt. Gov. Connie Binsfeld were pleased to note the Four Winns recovery occurring since October 1997 layoffs of 200 employees following acquisition of parent company OMC by Greenmarine Acquisition. Introducing Engler at the plant rally, Four Winns President John Anderson noted the governor’s achievements, including 24 tax cuts. “As a new resident of the state, I thank you!” he said.
