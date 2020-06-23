June 23, 1970
"She must have sensed she couldn't do it by herself," said Mrs. Jeffery Anderson, about the events leading up to the "unusual" midwife help their male dachshund gave a 21-year-old cat Monday. The old tiger cat ordinarily stays in the barn on the Don Tuttle farm on Norman Road, but Monday she came up to the house yard in obvious difficulty. The 3 1/2 year old dachshund, "Captain," and the cat are very close, family members said, and even sleep curled up together. Captain was upset by her obvious distress, and with helpful "hints" by the no longer agile female, finally realized what she wanted and actually assisted in the birth and care of the first kitten, with family members watching in amazement from a front window. A second kitten arrived in a more conventional manner. Family members are sure of the cat's age, they say. She was brought to the farm in the spring of 1949 as a kitten and regularly produces two litters a year. Her last one was in the fall, they added. Since the birth, the proud new "father" has been taking "too much" interest in their care and cleaning. The tiger cat had raised previous litters in the hayloft but advancing age and the loss of a left front foot in a trap last year have made it difficult for her to climb now, so she moved the new kittens to a hidden corner of the barn. Captain, however, carried one back out to the lawn where they were born. His father instincts weren't tender enough, and the kitten died. The remaining tiger tot seems to be doing fine though, and is kept very clean by her "parents" and is decidedly getting a well-rounded stomach.
June 23, 1995
Luther has finally won its eight year battle with the Department of Natural Resources to rebuild its dam. Legislation allowing the Luther dam to be repaired without a DNR permit was signed by Gov. John Engler Thursday after it had passed by a majority vote in both the House and the Senate. "Now we can start rebuilding right away," said Ray Cejmer, committee chairman of the rebuild a dam project. Luther and the DNR have butted heads since September of 1986, when the village's 110-year-old dam washed out. The DNR refused to issue a permit to rebuild the dam, arguing that it is a safety hazard and obstructs fish migration on the Little Manistee River. The village then went over the DNR's head in 1988 by getting state legislative approval to repair the dam. Basically what the Legislature did was exempt the Luther dam until 1991 from the Inland Lakes and Stream Act under which the DNR has denied rebuilding permits. Then after the dam was rebuilt, it again collapsed in May of 1993 while the pond was being filled. Once again the DNR refused to issue a reconstruction permit, causing Luther to seek legislative approval once more. Now for the second time in seven years, Luther has won its battle against the DNR since the governor signed HB 4211.
