April 20, 1922
Federal authorities have served subpoenas on four Cadillac men who will be witnesses for the government prosecution in the case of the promoters and agents of the Boulevard Beach project at Chattanooga. Felix Flynn, P.F. Powers Sr. and F.M. Church were called by the district attorney as was George Doxie who likewise has been summoned by the defense. The Traverse City engineer who surveyed the tract for the government also has been called as a prosecution witness. Witnesses are to report April 27, the term for federal court for the eastern district of Tennessee opening on Monday next. The Boulevard Beach scheme, which has been denounced as fraudulent by unanimous action of the City Commission and the board of supervisors, is platted across Lake Mitchell on possibly the most inaccessible location of all the shoreline of the local lakes. That these lots still are being peddled in distant parts of the country is evidenced by a letter received this week by Judge Fred S. Lamb. Robert T. Laton, an Oklahoma attorney, has written here to learn the approximate value of Lot 12, Block 41, Boulevard Beach Subdivision 3.
April 20, 1972
Plans for the exchange of mayors, May 22, between Cadillac and Lansing moved ahead today and tentative schedules were announced by both cities. Mayor and Mrs. Raymond Wagner will be accompanied to Lansing by City Manager and Mrs. Donald Mason. Lansing Mayor and Mrs. Gerald W. Graves are scheduled to be in Cadillac. No announcement was made of who would accompany them to Northern Michigan. Mayor Exchange Day is held in conjunction with Michigan Week, May 20-27, beginning with a clean-up day. The Wagners and Masons, in Lansing, will taken on a tour of city facilities in the morning then will be feted at 10:30 a.m. to a coffee-hour and reception. At noon, there will be a luncheon with officials and department heads, followed by a committee meeting with members of the city council to discuss common problems. After the evening dinner program, Mayor Wagner will open a meeting of the Lansing City Council at 7:30 then will turn it over to the mayor pro tem of that city who will preside. In Cadillac, Mayor Graves’ party is due to arrive about 9 a.m., he will receive the key to the city on the steps of City Hall and will tour city facilities. There will be an officials’ and invited guests’ luncheon at noon followed by tours of local industrial plants. The day’s program is slated to wind up with a dinner program.
April 20, 1997
While the Environmental Protection Agency will pick up most of the costs associated with controlling the Schumacher Salvage tire fire, Osceola County’s burden remains heavy. The EPA Friday declared the 7-acre site a federal disaster, making federal Superfund monies available. The federal agency promised to cover costs associated with “emergency response,” said George Hudak, EPA coordinator from Grosse Ile. Which parties are responsible for cleanup costs have not been determined. And how large the government’s bill gets remains to be seen. Hudak said crews and equipment total $5,000 per hour. Although officials declared the fire out at 12:30 p.m. Friday, crews are expected to remain through this weekend. The best total cost estimate anyone can give is $2 million and that was Thursday by Dallas Jenks, Osceola emergency services director. The county has committed $400,000 to $500,000, said board chairwoman Donna Denslow. That figure originates from initial costs Wednesday to contract Young’s Environmental Cleanup, of Grand Rapids, and other area crews to truck in sand. Firefighters have been moving briskly over the last three days in an effort to restore normal living conditions to area residents. Power lines are still being laid, but “Consumers Energy has been contacted to restore the line,” said Shane Helmer, Evart fire department chief. “I am very pleased with the progress,” said Helmer. “It’s been capped much quicker than we expected and it was very much needed. I’m very happy with the progress that’s been made throughout the whole incident.”
