Feb. 11, 1970
A resolution to go on an “all out campaign‘ against water, air, and litter pollution was passed at the supper meeting of the Evart Chamber of Commerce meeting Wednesday night, according to Roy Bennet, president. Members also passed a resolution backing the Evart Bar to have legal state hours rather than be governed by city council control, he added. An open forum was held to consider what steps the Chamber can take to help the manufacturing industry, resorts, and merchants. Manufacturers recommended a need for housing, a motel, continued support of the fire department, and usage of local products. Keeping a friendly attitude and keeping informed was suggested for resorts. More cooperation between the merchants as far as regulating hours and promotions was also suggested, according to the Chamber president.
Feb. 11, 1995
A 20-year-old Hersey man awaits arraignment on charges stemming from the stabbing of his uncle. The 35-year-old victim was transported by helicopter to Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids after being stabbed in the abdomen, said Sgt. Terry Oyster of the Osceola County Sheriff’s Department. The victim also suffered a head injury, Oyster said. The alleged argument occurred at about 12:30 a.m. Friday at the victim’s mobile home. Alcohol was involved, Oyster said. After the argument, the suspect reportedly drove to his mother’s home in Paris where he was taken into custody about 1:15 a.m. by the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Department, Oyster said. He has not be arraigned but remains lodged in the Osceola County Jail. Prosecutor James Talaske said he did not know when charges would be filed. Both the victim and suspect were reportedly living at the mobile home where the argument occurred.
