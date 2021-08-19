Aug. 19, 1971
The Evart Jaycees are planning a party Sept. 25 and the guest of honor will be the Evart Products Company. It’s a simple party with a simple message of “Thank you.” But the reasons behind the thank you and the party are many. The company came under attack from the Department of Natural Resources for allegedly spilling waste into a stream. In the past, larger organizations have chosen to ignore the DNR charges and/or suggestions of cleaning up waste spillages but not this small company here. They not only decided to do something about the alleged spillage but to do it in such a way and correct the situation to such an extreme that chances of future charges from the DNR would be almost impossible. It took time, money and determined decision-making on the part of the top echelon people at the parent plant, American Motors, and its boss Roy Chapin. The cures were radical and untried, but merited consideration if the solution to the problem of industrial pollution in this community of 800 people in this Northern Michigan town was to be effective. It was a decision with the potential of far-reaching consequences. A research physicist living in Evart, Dr. Arthur Schouw, was called into consultation on the problem and the wheels started to turn. Because of the nature of the problem and its basic contamination and pollution of water the problem was attached in such a manner as to include a visible “gauge” to determine if the pollutants reached a fatal level. It was decided that stocking the pond with trout between the first sluice from the plant to the pond and the second sluice emptying the pond into Twin Creek would provide a means of checking the impurities of the pond. Before reaching the pond the wastes go through a series of pollution reduction stages which include screening surface oils and a centrifuge separator which will be the last phase to go into operation. This will process wastes to a tank for the removal of sludge. A key factor in the removal of the oil from the spillage is the banning of soaps, detergents and emulsifiers in the system. These would permit the oil and water to mix an would destroy the capability of the system to retain water and remove the oil. The pond, in effect a staging area for incoming water from the plant and discharged water destined for Twin Creek, measures 70 feet by 150 feet and can hold 400,000 gallons of water. The surface of the one is 10,500 square feet and this area is used for evaporation. A weir at the out-going end of the pond keeps the fish in the pond. But the water, before reaching the pond, is treated to travel down the sluice which places the oil on the surface of the water and in line for the skimmers to retrieve. Excess water and oil still in the water will then be sent through the centrifugal separator with the oil discharged to the sump and sent to a holding tank where it will be held for accumulation and later removal. The now-clean water travels on to the pond. So far the trout appear to be enjoying the special treatment. “Clean enough to drink ... right out of the pond,” is the manner which Schouw describes the pond that is filled with water once considered a threat to the environment. That’s what the Evart Jaycees are saying “Thank you” for ... a management oriented toward making their town as good a place to live in as when they found it. Clean water for today and an “environmental-first” attitude that makes the townspeople feel there will be a tomorrow.
Aug. 19, 1996
Cadillac’s first police bike patrol is nearing the end of its first season with generally positive reviews from downtown businesses. “The bike patrol has been phenomenal, absolutely fantastic,” said Sears owner Art Stoddard. “I rarely see broken bottles on the sidewalk like I did last year, and the number of kids loitering and smoking has been almost nil.” Margo Kurtzman of G and D was one of the many shop owners and managers who complained in past summers that loitering youth were driving customers away from downtown. “The problem hasn’t gone away, but it’s not as bad as it was, say, last summer,” she said. “It seems to be improving.” By the end of their first “official” summer, the Cadillac Police officers in their bright yellow shirts are a familiar sight downtown and on the nearby lakefront. The squad of six includes youth services officer Jeff Hawke, community services officer Matt Wohlfeill and four seasonal officers. “We’ve been able to keep basically two guys on the downtown every day of the week,” Hawke said. Foot patrols have patrolled downtown the past few summers, but Hawke said the bikes offer several advantages. For one thing their mobility means faster response time to calls. They can also cover a larger area in the time the foot patrols covered the downtown. Bike patrols also cover the lakefront park as far as the former U.S. Naval Reserve building. “If you’re covering a bigger area in less time, it’s a better deterrent to crime because of your more frequent visibility,” Hawke said. The idea of a bike patrol came up a couple of years ago, he said, and police actually patrolled some last summer on two old bicycles. But this year, the bike patrol became official with the donation of six bicycles plus equipment from the Downtown Development Authority, the Downtown Cadillac Association, Cadillac Wexford Transit Authority and three area businesses.
