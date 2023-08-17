Today in history: Evart resident wants to detach from city

Pictured is a clip from the Aug. 17, 1973 edition of the Cadillac Evening News. “Today marks 100 years of continuous family ownership and operation of the Clam River Farm of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Herweyer of Vogal Center. The event was acknowledged earlier this summer with designation of the 880-acre dairy farm as a Michigan Centennial Farm by the Michigan Historical Commission, and today the Herweyers celebrate, opening the farm to visitors from noon to 4 p.m.”