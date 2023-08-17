Today in history: Evart resident wants to detach from city

Aug. 17, 1923
The mayoralty situation was somewhat cleared today with the issuance of a statement by William H. Hardick that he will not be a candidate. There was considerable sentiment for Mr. Hardick at the last time the office was to be filled, but he continued on the commission. He recently resigned from that body, in the row over pool room licenses and now says he will not re-enter politics. Friends have been asking him to make the race but as he anticipates being absent from the city a considerable portion of his time he refuses to consider the matter. The definite withdrawal of Mr. Hardick from the field of possibilities leaves only one avowed candidate, L.B. Donnelly, who announced after his defeat the last time that he would have another fling at it. No one else seems sufficiently interested this early to take a stand, although friends of several men have been urging them to come forward. Mayor James Johnston stood for his present term much against his wishes, not feeling in a position to give further time to municipal affairs after his long years of preceding service. It was only in response to a wide demand that he consented to make the race at that time and it seems doubtful if he will take another term now.
Aug. 17, 1973
Twenty-three persons assigned by the U.S. Forest Service were shipped Thursday to the Pacific Northwest as part of a 3,000-man crew of U.S. Forest Service workers being called up to fight forest fires throughout Oregon, Idaho and Montana. Cliff Reedy of the Cadillac U.S. Forest Service District Office pointed out that the crews were being dispatched to Boise, Idaho, and presently 167 22-man crews have been mobilized. “We don’t know what the situation is right now,” he said. The local men left Cadillac shortly after noon Thursday. They traveled by car to Lansing and were flown by military aircraft to the Northwest. Reedy said a large number of lightning fires have broken out in that area. Weather forecasters were predicting winds of up to 40 miles per hour to fan the blazes. The Cadillac District has had a good summer fire season, Reedy noted. “We’re down about 100 fires this year,” he said, adding that things are pretty green in this area right now and the fire danger is fairly low. He said the district would probably be understaffed if a major blaze were to break out now, but it should be OK “as long as we get rain now and then.”
Aug. 17, 1998
Just 6 feet separates Floyd Hooker and the city of Evart. The city resident, whose property borders Evart Township, owns a 14-foot wide trailer. A city zoning ordinance written in 1960 requires trailers to be at least 20 feet wide. The city has asked Hooker to remove the trailer that his son now lives in. Evart City Manager Mike Freer wrote a letter to Hooker three weeks ago allowing him a certain period to remove it. It remains where it has rested since last October. Hooker did not apply for a building permit and did not request a variance until after he bought the trailer. A variance was denied. Now Hooker wants to detach from the city he says he “wasn’t part of in the first place.” The 85-year-old and five of his neighbors have petitioned to detach from the city and become a part of Evart Township.
