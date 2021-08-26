Aug. 26, 1921
“What do you think is true of industrial conditions in Cadillac and as to the immediate outlook?” questioned a representative of The Evening News in the course of a conversation with a business man of the city. Many newspaper items through recent days have been giving somewhat optimistic reports as to movements and conditions elsewhere, and the wish of the reporter was to know if there was occasion for similar expression here. “I do not think there is a city in Michigan in a more healthful situation industrially and with an outlook apparently better than is true of Cadillac,” was the response, “but at the present time we are limited and held to an unusual non-business status by a situation that can literally said to be worldwide. With one or two minor exceptions, perhaps, our home industries at the present time are in better position to start up with the first indication of returning activity and to go forward with increased production and accompanying profit. You can realize that it would not be wise for Cadillac plants to attempt to enter upon a rate of production in advance of actual orders or market exceptions, but our plants are ready and anxiously waiting for any sort of reliable signal that will give notice of the arrival of a better buying period. But here is where Cadillac is more fortunate than many Michigan cities, more fortunate indeed than any other city that I know of: we have come through this industrial depression, one of the most severe this country has ever known, without any failures or serious embarrassments. Our organizations are all intact, our plants have been kept up and there is sufficient capital in readiness here to make resumption prompt and production as great as when times were at their best. In some cities there are plants so seriously embarrassed that they probably will never resume. Other business organizations have had their weaknesses so fully revealed that they cannot regain the position they once held and still others that have been doing business on a capitalization 10 times as great as they had any justification for will have to shrink to a point commensurate with their actual proportion. No one of these embarrassments will relate to any Cadillac business organization. As I have stated, I certainly think we have more reason for ... actual optimism here than is true of any city of similar circumstances I know of. But we can’t pull ourselves up by our own boot straps. We cannot be ahead of business activity elsewhere but we can be among the very first to take advantage of brighter business days and the arrival of a better and more prosperous industrial period.”
Aug. 26, 1971
A Holly Road trunk sewer project, slated for this year, will have to be set off until next year in the light of developments in bonding for the project, City Manager Donald Mason said today. Bids for construction of about 8,000 feet of sanitary sewer main lines along Holly Road were opened July 29, and steps were taken to sell bonds to finance the project. Bonding attorneys told city officials bonds for this project would be an unsafe purchase for investors on the basis of City Charter provisions, Mason said. The City Commission is slated to meet Monday night to consider action to put a charter amendment on the Nov. 2 ballot. Low bidder for the project was MacLean Construction Co. of Ludington. MacLean officials have been asked if they would “hold” prices in the bid until next spring when it is expected the amendment and relative ordinance can be completed and the project can go ahead, the manager said. If MacLean cannot hold his prices, Mason added, the project would have to be rebid.
Aug. 26, 1996
Student overflow at Cadillac Area Public Schools could fill a building the size of the current high school. Superintendent Fred Carroll said the district has about 300 more students than it has room for at the elementary level, 300 more than there is room for at the middle school and another 300 extra at the high school that it needs to accommodate in some way. The 900 total is about the capacity of the current high school. “We are finding the room by squeezing the students in,” Carroll said. “We are putting two classes in the middle school wood shop, a science class and wood shop, side-by-side.” The largest overcrowding problem is in the high school/middle school complex, Carroll said. Overcrowding is being compounded at the elementary level because of state mandates calling for more instructional time for the students, Carroll said. This year the district is adding keyboarding, teaching students how to type on a computer keyboard. “We have more mandated hours for learning and that takes more space,” Carroll said. The crowded situation at the high school is highlighted daily during lunch period when 300 students cram into a facility designed to seat 200. “The ones that don’t come through the line don’t eat, leave or go across the street for lunch,” Carroll said. “Parents are concerned when a student gets into a car with another student to go across town to eat. But if everyone decided to eat at the cafeteria they would be late for class, that is assuming we have enough hot dogs.” Tensions at the high school and middle school increase each year, Carroll said. He said 11th grade students are the ones that have been exposed to the crowded halls, classrooms and cafeteria the most. They were the first class to experience major overcrowding. It started in sixth grade, when 300 more students entered the building than there was room to accommodate. “It is fair to say there is a constantly increasing problem of tension in the school,” Carroll said. “That doesn’t measure the kids that go home upset emotionally because they are bumped around in the hallway.”
