The officers believe they have a clear case against the two alleged moonshiners, Peter Wolfling and Mike Bogdon, who were taken Saturday from a house on Burlingame Street and who will have to answer to circuit court to explain their possession of a still and several gallons of hooch. When arraigned in recorder’s court this morning the two men waived examination and were bound over to the next term of circuit court. They were released on $500 bail bonds. They have retained counsel and will probably fight conviction in the higher court. Chief of Police Harris, who made the raid, was accompanied by George Johnston, city manager, and Patrolman Brunette, a new man on the force who formerly was a member of the state police. Chief Harris had been hearing reports of suspicious activities at the Burlingame Street house for some time but could get no evidence that would justify a search warrant. When at last the warrant was issued, the chief went right up to the house at noon Saturday and found a lot of evidence. The still had been hastily taken from the stove and emptied, the basement of the house being filled with steam and the still was still warm when found. A barrel of corn mash was found in the cellar near the still and indications were that a new batch of moonshine was to have been distilled the day of the raid. Three gallon bottles of finished liquor were found and a quantity of empty bottles. Two revolvers, a .45 Colt and a .32 were found under the pillows of the beds in the house. The hooch was found wrapped in old clothing and hidden in a trunk. The chief of police says he is giving the moonshiners no rest and hopes to clean up the entire city within a short time. The hardest part of the fight is to get sufficient evidence to warrant a legal search, he says, and while he and the prosecutor may be morally certain of their supposed facts, they are powerless to act unless the evidence can be obtained and few persons who really know the suspected place will divulge their source of supply. “The police are criticized many times by people who would not themselves swear to the information that would involved them as witnesses in a booze case,” said Chief Harris, “but they expect us to get the moonshiners and bootleggers without sworn evidence.”
The generation gap closed a bit in Michigan during the New Year’s holiday as 18-to-20 year olds became eligible to legally drink liquor for the first time. And although some persons predicted dire consequences, that first weekend went down smoothly in Cadillac. Michigan’s “Age of Majority” law took effect on New Year’s Day, giving half a million 18-to-20 year olds all the adult rights formerly reserved for persons over 21, including drinking, signing contracts and opening charge accounts. Although thousands of youths throughout the state celebrated their new adulthood in bars, beer halls, ski resorts and fancy nightclubs on New Year’s morning (the law took effect at midnight), Cadillac was generally free of trouble. An Evening News survey turned up only glowing reports from authorities and lounges. “They were just fine, just as good as gold,” one waitress said. Other reports from bars were similar. They ranged from “Very, very good ... everything was fine,” to “No problems ... very little impact.” “It was a normal weekend,” a Cadillac City Police spokesman said. The Wexford County Sheriff’s Dept. found “not too much out of the ordinary,” and the Cadillac Post of the Michigan State Police added, “No problems, in fact we didn’t notice any difference.” There was one definite effect during the last week before the New Year. Voter registration leaped in Cadillac. City Clerk John Weed said there was a rush of 18-year-old applicants for voter registration cards. Tavern owners had taken special precautions to verify ages by requesting three pieces of identification. That included a driver’s license, draft card and registration card. The financial impact in Michigan of half a million more persons who can legally drink was apparently less than expected on the first weekend. In Cadillac, a generally light turnout of 18-20 year olds was reported in many lounges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.