Today in history: family-oriented TV series now airing on cable

Feb. 9, 1933
Another weekend shopping tour is in store for Mrs. Housewife Friday and Saturday. And with it another opportunity to help families without necessities of life by placing contributions in the “Food Barrels” to be found in several grocery stores on Cadillac’s “Main Street” and over in Harristown. The unexpected cold spell of this week not only found many homes without proper clothing for children and the aged, but also without proper nourishment to sustain a healthy life. These folks are in most instances forced to ask charity through no fault of their own. The head of the house would be only too glad to do a day’s work, or even that for a full week or month — but try day in and day out the only answer he gets — “Nothing to be done today.” Receipts from the barrels last weekend were very satisfactory, states Mrs. L.T.M. Foster, manager of the Cadillac Welfare Union, and Elmer Pierson, American Legion Welfare director, who has volunteered to collect from the barrels each day and deliver the contents to families selected from Mrs. Foster’s indexed list. But the calls for food are much more numerous with the sub-zero weather, they state. The barrels’ mute appeal is: “When you buy your groceries Friday or Saturday please make a contribution to me. Bacon, dried fruits, oatmeal or any substantial breakfast food, meat, canned goods, sugar, coffee, tea or any health giving food placed within my house of staves will be most gratefully received — and we know Mr. Pierson will see that they are given only to worthy families.” Don’t forget to take along an extra half, or a dollar if you are among the more fortunate, or even a dime or quarter on this weekend’s shopping tour. Grocers who have placed food barrels in their stores are Quality Food Store, Chicago ash, Guy O. Game, Wm. Beaudoin, George Leutzinger, Hector’s Table Supply, James Johnston, A. and P., Widgren Market and Kroger Grocery.
Feb. 9, 1973
“We don’t like it,” Cadillac Area Public Schools Supt. William D. Smith said Thursday about proposed legislation for school financing, a plan which was generally supported Wednesday night by Gov. William Milliken. The proposal was introduced Thursday in the Michigan Senate by Sen. Gilbert Burlsey (R-Ann Arbor), chairman of the Senate Education Committee. It contained some revisions from a proposal anticipated earlier for introduction. Smith said the bill has the basic approach to make millage values the same in every school district, guaranteeing each district $38 per mill levied per child for operating. “However, each district would have to levy 22 mills for operating monies to get the full allotment,” Smith added. CAPS levies 19.5 mills for operating. At the present time, on the basis of the $63,798,907 state equalized valuation of the district, this provides $304.44 per child in local funds and the state contributes $410.56 per child for a total of $715. If the district were to participate 100% under the proposed Burlsey bill, Smith explained, it would be necessary to raise the operating millage to 22 mills, asking the voters to approve the 2.5-mill increase.
Feb. 9, 1998
A series of cable television programs designed to provide information on raising children in the ‘90s is now airing on Cadillac’s public, governmental and education channel. TEAM-UP has produced the programs, which cover such topics as communication with schools, abstinence, communication with teens, peer pressure, “Love and Logic,” discipline and substance abuse. Tapes of the programs will be made available for households without cable. In other TEAM-UP developments, a pair of forums for educators, law enforcement personnel and clergy on underage drinking are scheduled for Feb. 24 and March 3. Karen Gregg, Cadillac Police community youth services officer, said the department and TEAM-UP received funding for the problem-solving sessions. “We’ve already done school surveys, and we’re looking at doing sting operations,” Gregg said. “It’s all about how to approach it education-wise and enforcement-wise so that kids can make wise choices.” Eben Smith, representing Lake City Public Schools, said the school staff are working on a districtwide definition of violence.
