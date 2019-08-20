Aug. 20, 1919
Strange as it may sound, the fact that this section of the state is overrun with grasshoppers was the prime factor in the sale this week of an 80-acre farm near Lake City to a man from another state. This gentleman came into W.P. Hartman's office in Grand Rapids several days ago and told the G.R. and I. agricultural agent he was looking for a farm on which raise chickens and other poultry. He said he had looked all over the country and had just returned from a trip through New England where he had thought he could locate but found the conditions were not suitable. "I must have," he said, "not less than 40 acres in a partially unimproved section and there must be lots of grasshoppers." Mr. Hartman says he was dazed but quickly recovered his composure and fell on the prospect's neck as the prodigal son's father embraced his offspring. The advantages of the Northern District were expounded and due emphasis was laid on the abundance of grasshoppers. The land-looker went away and in a few days returned and Mr. Hartman says he was the most enthusiastic farm buyer he had ever seen. "Grasshoppers," said the man, "why there are millions of them." It developed that a turkey ranch was contemplated and it is said that grasshoppers make the best feed ever discovered for the Thanksgiving bird.
Aug. 20, 1969
Loyalty to his men and his city typifies the 31 years of service to Cadillac by Fire Chief Robert Gilchrist. He retires today from the job he's held for 23 years. As Gilchrist reminisced about his career in an interview Monday afternoon, his statements reflected his allegiance to the men he has led as chief. He commended the members of the Fire Department for their cooperation in improving it. "I think we have a department Cadillac can be proud of," he said with a quiet smile. Praising his staff, the Chief said," The men in this department have been exceptionally good firemen. Without a well-trained department, it's impossible to get anywhere, and to be well-trained they have to give their cooperation." He said he's never had "a bit of trouble" with any of his men. He feels their dedication was shown during Fire Prevention Week when they volunteered to come in on their day off to make fire inspections. "Without that help," Gilchrist said, "Fire Prevention week never would have been a success." Gilchrist is pleased with the strides the department has made under command. He said, "I feel I accomplished something in the department and the city of Cadillac." One change he is particularly proud of is the improved insurance rating Cadillac received in 1955, which lowered insurance for industries, businesses and some residences.
Aug. 20, 1994
The man charged with open murder in a 1993 killing in Clam Lake Township will be arraigned Wednesday in Wexford County Circuit Court. William Douglas Bartell, 44, formerly of Clare, waived the remainder of his preliminary examination in district court of the charge of murdering Charles Aaron Isler. Police said he shot Isler at the former headquarters of the Devil's Disciples motorcycle club in the early morning hours of Aug. 14, 1993. A preliminary hearing for Bartell (known as "Stumpy" to fellow club members, because of a bad right leg) began Aug. 8. It was called off after five hours of testimony, reportedly because of security concerns. During a preliminary hearing, police testified that Bartell had confessed to the killing later the same day, after he was arrested by Albion City Police about 165 miles from Cadillac. After he offered to help find the body, State Police investigators rushed him back to Cadillac in order to complete the search by daylight. They arrived only to find the body gone. Other members of the motorcycle club have since been charged with taking the body from where Bartell had dumped it on the side of the road, and hiding it in a wooded area southeast of Cadillac. The shooting was apparently the result of a dispute over a drug deal, he said. Defense questioning at the trial focused on the drugs and alcohol consumed at the party, including beer, whiskey, marijuana, speed and LSD. That could have made Bartell's confession faulty, suggested James Carr, Bartell's public defender, and affected whether the witnesses against him could actually remember what happened that night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.