Sept. 18, 1920
James Wood of Hot Springs, Arkansas, arrived here today from Detroit in search of his 16-year-old daughter, who he alleges was abducted from her home about two weeks ago by people named Christy, living in the neighborhood and who were motoring to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Mr. Wood has been traveling day and night since the young girl was abducted in an effort to overtake the party. By using the telegraph and telephone he finally located them here. The daughter says she is glad to see her father and is willing to return home with him. They will leave late this afternoon for the journey to Arkansas. The father of the abducted girl says he is a laborer and is barely able to stand the expense of pursuing his daughter. He further stated that his anxiety and effort has greatly weakened him. It is not believed there was a lover in the case and the father is inclined to the belief that the girl may have gone not unwillingly, prompted by a love of adventure. Mr. Wood did not ask the aid of the police in locating his daughter but traced her himself from place to place by inquiry and deduction.
Sept. 18, 1970
State Police searching dogs have turned up little in the area surrounding the location where Victor Clum’s car was found. An official stated the dogs have led them to cans, bottles, and an array of objects that seemed strange to the dogs but no clues about the missing bank examiner. Police said they might search again today but dogs would not be used. Officials reported that a general search was being kept in mind but that right now enough people could not possibly be rounded up. Police have searched approximately one mile around the location Clum’s car was found.
Sept. 18, 1995
The task of raising money for Michigan Special Olympics will be under foot for 11 local law enforcement officers embarking on an 11-mile run Wednesday. Michigan State Police troopers, Cadillac Police Dept. officers, Wexford County Sheriff’s Dept. deputies and Manton Police Dept. officers join forces that day in the 11th Annual Michigan Law Enforcement Torch Run. Matthew Wohlfeill of the Cadillac Police Dept. and Harold Falan of the Michigan State Police Post in Cadillac have run since police started participating in it here six years ago. “Special Olympics is a worthwhile program,‘ Wohlfeill said. “Law enforcement has sort of adopted the program.‘ Bearing torches, police begin their run at 9 a.m. in Manton. Small groups of police will run shifts along U.S. 131 south to Cadillac. Each runner must raise at least $100 in pledges to participate. All the proceeds will go to Michigan Special Olympics in a statewide effort to raise more than $300,000. Torch Run participants surpassed that goal last year. Michigan Special Olympics is a year-round sports training and athletic competition for children and adults with mental disabilities. It is headquartered on the Central Michigan University campus in Mount Pleasant.
