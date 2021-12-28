Dec. 28, 1921
The “feathers” on the trees this morning were not caused by the “frost bringing out the sap,” as one theory was advanced, because there also was a white coating on the wires, and unless the electric “juice” was frozen another reason must be searched for. The real reason for the crystalline appearance of everything out-of-doors was frozen moisture. Last night a warm wave hit the city and the sudden change in temperature caused considerable fog. Later the temperature again dropped, condensing the fog into moisture which clung to trees, poles and wires and which froze in the light feathery frost which persisted all day as the mercury stayed below the thawing point. Several more degrees of heat and the frost would disappear as the column in the thermometers hovered around the 30-degree point. The weather prediction for tonight and Thursday is much colder. However, Cadillac residents are acclimated to the annual barrage of frost and the weather man is cynically challenged to “do his derndest.”
Dec. 28, 1971
Joe King of Sno, Mama Sno and Slushy and Fluffy Sno, the royal family for Marion’s Mardi Gras de Snow, have come to life. Reigning over the Jan. 7-16 event will be Charles and Norma Killy as Joe and Mama along with Tony Badovinac as Slushy and Barbara Blevins as Fluffy. Slushy and Fluffy are Marion High School seniors. They will be honored in opening day ceremonies Jan. 7, then will reign over activities scheduled during the 10-day celebration. Joe, who will hold the key to the city, will start the opening parade, welcome all visiting snowmobilers and present awards. Mama will be queen of the snow dances. Fluffy will be Queen Teen during the teenage ball, and Slushy will use a sling shot as his weapon in protecting the community from undesirables, Mardi Gras officials said.
Dec. 28, 1996
Alcohol and lack of seat belt use continue to be a deadly combination. The number of fatal traffic crashes increased from the previous year but has been near 25 for two of the last three years. In 1996, 25 people were killed in traffic crashes. In 1994, 24 people were killed. Both totals include people killed in snowmobile accidents. “Seat belt usage is just a critical issue,” said Lt. Andrew Baker, Cadillac State Police Post commander. “It is extremely important that occupants wear their seat belts,” said Wexford County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Martin Dahlstrom. “It is the number one way of reducing injury and saving lives.” Baker said he believes 10% of the people who do not wear seat belts probably never will. It is the other 15-25% that could be saved if officers could pull drivers over for not wearing seat belts. “We realize some people think it is a nuisance,” Dahlstrom said. “But for people who are willing to spend a lot of money for life insurance, putting on your seat belt doesn’t cost anything and it will do far more toward saving your life.”
