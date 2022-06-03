June 3, 1922
The fire alarm telegraph signal system is nearly restored, announces Fire Chief J.T. Maxwell. Of the 31 boxes in various parts of the city, 24 are now in working order. The boxes that are working are as follows: Third Avenue and Sixth Street; Holbrook and Garfield; Crippen and Simon, Gunn and Haring; Wright and Farrar; Wright and Bond; Walnut and Selma; Pine and Mitchell; Green and Haynes; Howard and Prospect; Granite and Wood; Cobbs and Mitchell’s Mill No. 1; Cobbs and Mitchell’s Mill No. 2; East Division near Franklin School; Hector and Granite; Lynn and Whaley; Evart and Lester; Hobart and Lester; Cotey and Powers; May and Lincoln; Foot of West Mason; Haynes and Ann Arbor tracks; Elmer and Boon; and Marble and Balsam. Residents are requested by Chief Maxwell to keep this list for reference as none of the other boxes will ring fire headquarters and disaster might result if one of the dead boxes was pulled and no other alarm given. The old boxes were placed about 40 years ago and they are not strong enough to work on the new lines. The seven old boxes will be replaced as soon as they arrive which is expected will be but a few weeks. The fire alarm system is now in better condition than ever, says Chief Maxwell. The city fire alarm boxes are fastened to the poles of the telephone and lighting companies and could not be replaced until new poles had been set and the utility systems replaced after the February sleet storm. During the time the boxes were out of commission, fire alarms have been sent in by telephone.
June 3, 1972
Wexford County Sheriff Robert Hill is one of 10 men in the United States slated to receive a special Law Enforcement Commendation Medal in 1972. The medal, sponsored and presented by the National Society of Sons of the American Revolution, will be pinned on Hill at 5:30 p.m. Monday by Lynn S. Gordon of Elk Rapids, vice president general for the Great Lakes area. The SAR is the male counterpart of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Truman Walrod, formerly of Cadillac now in Washington D.C. with the National Sheriffs Association and on the medals and awards committee of the SAR, said the first medal was presented in 1969 to the late J. Edgar Hoover. There is a limit of 10 presentations per year. Walrod said it was his intention when he joined the Washington group to promote an award for good basic law enforcement by an individual who may or may not have been involved in a “spectacular” crime event. “Since Hill became sheriff, he has updated the department and considerably improved the morale of his men,” Walrod said. Hill’s department is also faced with seasonal influxes of tourists and “any flow of transients through an area increases the likelihood of crime in that area,” Walrod added. Hill meets these influxes without benefit of additional manpower, he said.
June 3, 1997
A propane gas explosion seriously injured two campers at Mitchell State Park Saturday, while two other family members narrowly escaped greater harm. Cadillac Fire Marshal Pat Foster said the dangerous mix of oxygen and gas led to the explosion, which occurred shortly before 7 a.m. The family’s name and condition of the father and son, who was transported to the burn unit in Lansing, were both unavailable. Foster said the father attempted to light the stove in the family’s recreation vehicle, readying for morning coffee, when he smelled gas. “He opened the door to let the air out and the concentration in the gas was high enough to cause the explosion,” Foster said. The father pushed his family through the RV’s cab to safety, but not before receiving burns to his hands and feet. The boy was burned on his arms and legs. A girl and the mother were treated for minor injuries. Foster said, luckily, the park was not at full occupancy. “The lot to the west of the camper was unoccupied and that’s where the fire blew out,” he said.
