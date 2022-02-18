Feb. 18, 1922
Fire, probably starting from defective wiring, Friday afternoon did considerable damage to the interior of the Presbyterian Church and but for the prompt discovery and quick response of the firemen, the church would doubtless be a total loss. Ellis Cherest, just out of school, discovered the fire about 3:45 p.m. when he saw smoke curling out around the cornices. He immediately notified the Rev. Dr. A.W. Johnstone, whose residence adjoins the church. The fire department was notified and responded quickly but in the short lapse of time the church was filled so full of smoke that it was impossible to penetrate to the interior without smoke masks. The flames were confined to a small area above the organ in the northwest corner of the church. It was here that the fire apparently started as there was not a sign of fire in the furnace room and had been no fire since Thursday. The ashes had been carried out by the janitor, who was running the vacuum cleaner on the floors Friday forenoon. In the afternoon about three o’clock Miss Florence Wood entered the church and went to the organ for some music. At that time everything was all right. In less than half an hour afterwards, the auditorium was blazing in one corner and smoke was impenetrable. The fire seemed to have originated in the corner where it was confined and burned downward, following a hollow column at the left of the organ. This is the point where the electric service wires enter the church. While the fire was burning the wires leading from the poles in the alley to the church were examined and found to be in very poor condition with the insulation entirely gone in many places. The wires in the alley are also very bad, bare copper being visible in many places. The wires that led to the church had been removed this morning. Fire Chief J.T. Maxwell declared that had the roof not been new and made of slate the church undoubtably would have been destroyed.
Feb. 18, 1972
As she walked home Wednesday night after a meeting in First Presbyterian Church, Mrs. Claude Wansten’s purse was snatched from her arm and the two assailants fled, she told city police. Mrs. Wansten said she was walking on Simons Street, between Cass and Harris streets, when two persons came near her, grabbed her purse and ran. The incident occurred about 9 p.m., police reported. The elk-skinned purse contained about $7 and various papers, Mrs. Wansten told police. The police report did not indicate that Mrs. Wansten was assaulted in the theft. It did indicate the assailants “could be” young people.
Feb. 18, 1997
Police ticketing teens caught with cigarettes may seem frivolous to some but law enforcement and health services officials say recent crackdowns carry a wider impact than just limiting tobacco use. “Some people say this is a minor thing,” said Misssaukee County Sheriff Jim Bosscher. “But we’re finding that when we take care of the small things it helps with the big things.” Bosscher has seen a reduction in drunken driving, assault and property destruction arrests involving juveniles. Team-Up Cadillac released its latest results Tuesday in a survey of Wexford-Missaukee Intermediate School District students for use of tobacco and other illegal substances. Marijuana use is up dramatically while tobacco, alcohol and inhalant use runs similar to national averages. Team-Up leaders couldn’t pinpoint clear-cut reasons for increases. “Marijuana use can be cyclical,” said State Police Trooper Frank Dickson, of the Cadillac post. “It could be affected by a source moving into an area.” To answer questions and shed light on increased marijuana use, Team-Up scheduled an April 10 conference at McGuire’s Resort in Cadillac. George Corliss, Team-Up coordinator, believes the conference will aid information sharing and community awareness. He noted a decrease in inhalant use from 1995 was partially due to public campaigns. Team-Up conducted inservices with area grocery store clerks and managers to share dangers of inhalants, which are popular with teens looking for highs. Some 2,000 products, most common, everyday items, can be sniffed for immediate effects, Corliss said. “When kids were at the checkout counters with six air fresheners in aerosol cans, the employees are asking, ‘what are you going to use that for?,’” he said. Team-Up members not only shared statistics but celebrated recent successes, most attributable to community campaigns and increased presence of officers in schools. Bosscher said law enforcement has reverted back to “community policing, getting back on the streets.”
