Today in history: fire destroys gas firm equipment

Aug. 28, 1923
Cadillac’s football team will enter its second grid joust of the season tomorrow afternoon against Lake City with a team crippled by action of High School authorities in disciplining a group of students who “ducked” assembly Friday morning. Included in the number who left without permission were seven grid warriors, and while the officials of the school refused to reveal their names, some idea of their identity may be secured when the Blue and Gold squad trots forth on the field tomorrow. According to Principal Shankland and Coach Mills, the loss will not injure the chances of victory, however, for Mills has a worthy lot of material in reserve who will see action before the whistle blows tomorrow signaling the end of the fracas.
Aug. 28, 1973
Flames raced around giant tanks filled with propane gas following an explosion Tuesday afternoon at the Northern Propane Gas Co. as firemen doused the tanks with water to keep them from blowing up. No one was injured in the blaze which started following an explosion at a compressor near the propane tanks behind the company’s loading building, located at 180 W. 13th St. The building was destroyed along with two tank trucks and a pick-up truck. Cadillac City firemen fought the fire for two and a half hours and kept a steady stream of water on two 30,000-gallon propane tanks, one of which was “83 percent full,” according to Fire Chief Henry Sorensen. A smaller tank also was doused. Sorensen said there was “definitely” a problem of the tanks exploding. “That was our danger,” he said. Company officials were not available for comment. The fire, which saw flames roaring 150 feet in the air, began near the compressor where the tank trucks were parked. An explosion, the cause unknown, then ripped through the area, setting the trucks and building a fire and endangering the nearby tanks. The explosion is under investigation.
Aug. 28, 1998
Bob Seger has done it. So did Simon and Garfunkel. Both rock acts have sung about a Michigan city and witnessed incredible popularity as a result. Just a coincidence? Does crooning about Michigan guarantee skyrocketing hits? Well, that’s a hard fact to check, given that Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel don’t speak to each other and Seger is a state native who knows of what he sings. Will “Ruth Ruth” see equal success? Will Cadillac gain nationwide exposure? The New York-based alternative band just released its third album, “Are You My Friend?” which contains a track entitled, “Cadillac, Michigan.” So that means the four twenty-somethings have been here and enjoyed their stay so much they wrote about it, right? Not exactly. “We’ve never been to Cadillac,” said Chris Kennedy, the band’s lead vocalist. During a tour several years ago, Ruth Ruth spent a lot of time traveling Michigan roads, particularly on this side of the state. “We’d be driving on the highway and see the name,” Kennedy said of Cadillac. “I dug that name a lot.” Kennedy said the “Cadillac” track is more a song about life on the road and calling home (collect, he said).
