Today in history: fire guts Harrietta School

Aug. 4, 1923
A complete survey of the city is being made this summer by two men from Chicago, Charles E. Wells and Neal D. Smith, and a map is under preparation which shows the exact location of fire boxes, street elevations and the general construction of all houses, stores and factories within the city limits. Such a map is used for fire insurance and fire inspection purposes. The last one of its kind was made in 1914, and because of the great number of changes that have taken place since that time the old map has been of very little use in compiling a new one. The surveyors want the fact known that when they appear unexpectedly in the backyards of Cadillac homes, they are neither tax collectors or agents, but that this is their business. The map will be finished about Sept. 15.
Aug. 4, 1973
Proposed abandonment of railroad lines throughout the country, including two actions affecting the Cadillac area, have been postponed indefinitely pending the outcome of a court case in New York. The ruling of a district judge in New York affects nearly 250 proposed abandonments of railroads around the country, according to the General Commerce Commission. A spokesman for the Railroad Division of the Michigan Public Service Commission said only one hearing date, set on Ann Arbor Railroad abandonment of its ferry across Lake Michigan for the end of August in Traverse City, will be affected in this state. “We have other cases but have no set dates for hearings yet,” the spokesman said. Abandonment of ferry service across the lake in Frankfurt could affect Cadillac because the track leading to Frankfurt passes through the city, Clarence Magoon, head of the division, said last month in a speech at Ferris State College. While no hearing is set for the proposed abandonment of Penn Central Railroad track from Cedar Springs to Mackinaw City, which runs through Cadillac, the court suit halts all action concerning the setting up of a hearing date, an ICC official indicated. “We have stopped everything,” ICC Chief Administrative Law Judge Robert Bamford said from Washington this morning. “We have stopped the process right in its tracks until we see where we stand.” The judge’s ruling was initiated after a suit was filed by a group of citizens in New York to block the abandonment of a railroad.
Aug. 4, 1998
Meda Whaley Katerberg has been involved for most of her 45 years in Harrietta with the town school. Her five children attended elementary school there. Her husband, the Rev. Clarence Whaley, drove the school bus; Katerberg was his substitute. Memories of the old school filled her when she heard the bad news — the Harrietta School burned early Sunday morning and was declared a total loss. “It had two floors of classrooms, indoor plumbing (dating) at least from the 50s, nice playground equipment and an outdoor fire escape,” Katerberg said Monday. “Some of the nice features of a country school.” The school caught fire at about 2 a.m. Sunday. Members of the Slagle-Harrietta Fire Department responded to the call, along with firefighters from Mesick, Boon and South Branch. “We had it pretty much under control by about 5 o’clock,” said Harrietta fire chief Garry Hammar. “But it’ll be a total loss. It was an old building and had old wood in the walls and attic. The fire got into the roof and spread.” Hammar said the fire was accidental in nature. It started near the fireplace in the north wing of the building, but the actual cause was still under investigation. The old school was phased out of use in the mid-1960s. The building stood unused for some years, then was refurbished as a ski lodge for tourists. That didn’t pan out and the building was sold to Robert Gouin. Gouin, a seasonal resident of Harrietta, recently rebuilt the aging building into a duplex residence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.