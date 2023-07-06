Today in history: fire on Mitchell Street destroys bakery

July 6, 1933
The most spectacular fire in Cadillac since the Cobbs and Mitchell chemical plant on Sunnyside burned several years ago, occurred last night when the building on South Mitchell Street occupied by Gus Weber’s Neighborhood Bakery burned. The alarm was turned in around 9 p.m., although it is believed the fire had been smoldering for some time, as when the fire department arrived the interior of the structure was a mass of flames and smoke was soaring in a thick cloud. Many persons who saw the smoke believed it came from a locomotive and paid no attention to the possible source. Mr. Weber stated this morning that he locked his place at 6 p.m. and had intended going back to start his night’s baking at 11, having run out of bread. He has no theory as to the origin of the fire, but the flames seem to have started from the floor about the center of the bake-shop. The ovens are kept fired all the time and, as the building was an old frame structure, heat from the fire may have started the blaze. The building was owned by Henry E. Aldrich, who has been living for a time in Charlevoix. Mr. Aldrich was notified of the loss and was expected to arrive in Cadillac at noon. Chief J.T. Maxwell said today he was severely handicapped by the crowd that gathered to watch the fire and pressed too close to the scene of operations. He said that the next time there was a big fire downtown he was going to station a man with a hose to clear a place for the firemen to work. “A good drenching will drive them back,” said Mr. Maxwell, “and also may break a few windshields if they persist in coming closer than they should.” The fire attracted a crowd of hundreds of persons. Many men appeared in slippers and without collars and many women in partial negligee. The streets were crowded for an entire block and automobiles were jammed in so tight that the fire truck had difficulty in getting through to lay new hose lines, despite the protests of the firemen and police.
July 6, 1973
A proposed assembly line expansion has reached a dead end at the Kysor of Cadillac industrial plant in an apparent dispute between company officials and the employees union. The company, a division of Kysor Industrial Corp., had planned an expansion of a product line in the plant, but United Auto Workers (UAW) Local 545 elected not to set a pay rate, according to Robert Carter, plant manager. Consequently, the company is currently looking for another site for the planned expansion, Carter said. The planned line could have employed “several hundred” people over a period of about five years, Carter said. Gerald Evens, Local 545 president, said the union had established a rate of $3.79 for all starting employees. The company wanted to negotiate the established rate in an apparent attempt to bring in women workers on the new at the line at a lower rate, Evens said. The line would have been an electrical assembly line. The dispute started about two months ago, Evens said. “We figured with the Equal Opportunity Act now law it was discrimination against women,” Evens said. “We are not against women working — we’ve got them working now — but I can’t see where they should be discriminated against as far as wages go.”
July 6, 1998
Talking, planning and visualizing have been, until this point, about all the group aiming for a Clam River nature trail has accomplished. That is until Thursday when a non-profit, private foundation took up the cause. The Michigan Wildlife Habitat Foundation, based in Lansing, proposed kicking off the project with a $6,000 donation. Money would be used for stream restoration and planting prairie grasses and wildflowers along the river. Prairie grasses? Patrick Rusz, director of wildlife programs, said Michigan once had 100,000 acres of prairie land. “Now there’s almost none left,” he said. “All the focus is these past years has been on wetlands when prairie land is equally important.” What Rusz proposed would be low maintenance planting in narrow strips along either side of the river. The MWHF has been involved in numerous similar projects around the state, including helping the U.S. Forest Service develop Olga Lake, on the Wexford-Osceola county line, into an interpretive nature area. Rusz said projects picked up by MWHF fall into three areas: wetlands, stream and prairie restoration. In 1989, it won Michigan’s Clean Water award work on the Rouge River near Detroit. Initial stages would be concentrated near the CASA Sports Park, on Thirteenth Street. Because the city and Cadillac Area Public Schools owns that acreage, land ownership problems would not be a concern, said Ed Stehouwer, Clam River pathway chairman.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.