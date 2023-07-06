Today in history: fire on Mitchell Street destroys bakery

Pictured is a clip from the July 6, 1973 edition of the Cadillac Evening News. “The Flowers Family of Columbus, Ohio, was featured Thursday night at the Lake City Fourth of July celebration. Mrs. Flowers, Garland, Ralph Jr., Lorrine and Christine (or is it the other way around?) with father, Ralph Flowers at the steel guitar in back of the twin girls, played to large audiences in two performances in Maple Grove Park. The twins made about 10 wardrobe changes during the hour show.”