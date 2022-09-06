Sept. 6, 1922
The first of the moving picture men who are coming to Cadillac to film the moving of Jennings here by motor truck and trailer will arrive today. The Acme Motor Truck Co. received a call from Operator Hoolihan at Ludington this morning that he was on the way. He comes from Chicago, representing the Educational Film Co., and is the first screen shooter on the job. The Pathe, Fox and other companies have signified their intention of screening the unusual proceeding for their tropical weeklies, also.
Sept. 6, 1972
Act 78 of Public Acts of 1935, as amended, was adopted April 6, 1965, in Cadillac, putting the city’s police and fire departments under Civil Service. Since that time, Civil Service in Cadillac has been tested once at the polls and appears again headed for a ballot to determine its continued longevity. Wednesday night, the city commission took action to put a proposal of repeal of Civil Service on the Nov. 7 General Election ballot. The original proposal was approved in 1965 on a 170-vote margin: 857 yes votes and 687 no votes. Turned down on the same ballot in 1965 was a request for one mill for three years to finance construction of a new road along the north shore of Cadillac. (This question was later approved by the voters and the West Chestnut Street extension was built). In the Civil Service question, first precinct was the only precinct in the city to turn down the proposal. The other four precincts all had a majority of favorable votes. Price Creed, Lawrence King and James Herrington were named to the first Civil Service Commission. Creed resigned in 1968 and was replaced by George Bertrand. Dr. Thomas Moriarty was named when Herrinton resigned and Robert Burns took King’s place at the end of his term of office. Bertrand, Moriarty and Burns make up the current CSC. In 1968, the city commission put the question of repeal on the ballot for the first time. Police and fire departments personnel actively and successfully campaigned to have Civil Service continued. Civil Service has been called into play in a number of incidents when officials pressed action against police officers. In some instances, officers against whom the actions were taken have been “allowed” to resign. In others, charges have had to be dropped. In only a few instances were the charges upheld and officers suspended or discharged.
Sept. 6, 1997
The energetic sounds of rap, hip-hop and alternative rock will reverberate throughout the halls of Cadillac High School tonight as two Christian musical groups stage a concert in the school auditorium. Area Church Representatives have worked together to produce the event, called Youth Jam ‘97, specifically for middle school kids. For two hours, beginning at 7:30 p.m., rockers Asuza Street, of Grand Rapids, and rappers DOC, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, will bring their message of music and ministry to area sixth, seventh and eighth graders. “We wanted to give middle school kids something for them,” said Rev. Jeff VanderHooft, pastor of Cadillac Christian Reformed Church. “We wanted to reach middle school students with the gospel of Jesus Christ.” The local organizers of the event are the Greater Cadillac Youth Jam Committee and Early Teen Ministry (ETM). ETM is a collaboration between church and secular agencies to address the needs of teens in local communities.
