June 14, 1933
Marriage vows uniting Miss Lucile Guernsey, daughter of Mrs. Albert Guernsey and Herbert Steed, son of Mr. and Mrs. James Steed, west of Wexford, were spoken in the home of the groom’s parents. Rev. M.G. Wheelock officiated and the ring ceremony was used. The bride wore a rose-colored satin ankle-length gown and carried a bouquet of mixed flowers tied with tulle and white shoes and hose completed her outfit. Miss Rhoda Guernsey, her cousin, was her only attendant. She wore an egg-shell crepe gown. Edmond Guernsey, brother of the bride, was best man. The home was decorated with pink and yellow roses and the couple stood under an archway decorated with flowers. Following the ceremony a wedding supper was served and the couple is expecting to leave this week for a trip through Southern Michigan. For the past two years the bride has taught the Copley school. She graduated from the Cadillac High School and the Wexford County Normal. The groom is a graduate of the Buckley high school and the Grand Traverse County Normal. He will resume his work this fall in the Monroe Center school, where he has taught for two years.
June 14, 1973
Owners of junk cars in this village had better do something fast to get rid of them. LeRoy’s Village Council discussed enforcing a junk car ordinance in effect at its meeting Wednesday and will be sending letters to owners of the violating vehicles. Owners will be warned first and issued a citation if the cars are not taken care of. The ordinance carries with it a maximum $100 fine and jail sentence for noncompliance. The council also discussed a village streets condition report and action possible during summer months, but no official action was taken.
June 14, 1998
The downtown parking lot improvement project finally kicks off today on the gravel lot behind the NBD bank. The NBD lot is the first of three parking lots slated for improvements this summer under Cadillac Downtown Development Authority’s project. Two others are the East Pine Street lot at the corner of Pine and Shelby streets and the city parking lot next to City Park. The $280,000 project is expected to improve circulation, develop adequate-sized spaces, add handicapped parking spaces, add handicapped spaces and beautify the parking area. Construction is expected to last one month at each lot. Following the NBD lot completion, construction crews will move to the East Pine lot in late July. Work on the large city parking lot is expected to begin in early September just after the annual Gus Macker Tournament. The DDA advises businesses affected by the construction to direct employees and customers to alternate long and short term parking. DDA director Precia Emmons said the construction contractor will work with business owners who need access to private parking behind their buildings or back doors for shipping/receiving needs. There will be times the access will not be possible due to construction, she said. Emmons advises business owners prepare to use an alternate arrangement during those times.
