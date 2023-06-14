Pictured is a clip from the June 14, 1973 edition of the Cadillac Evening News. “Firemen hose down the cab of a cement truck on fire Wednesday at the side of U.S. 131 south of Manton. Driver of the Western Concrete truck, Jim Donley, said he smelled smoke and halted the vehicle at the side of the road. He stepped out the door and the cab burst into flames. Officers from the Wexford County Sheriff’s Department halted traffic in both directions on the highway as the Cadillac Fire Department doused the blaze. Cause of the blaze is not certain, but the inside of the cab was gutted from the fire. Wexford Sheriff Robert Hill reported at the scene that no one was injured.”