Today in history: first woman commissioner for Osceola County

Sept. 9, 1922
Belated reports still come in of places where lightning struck in Wexford County Wednesday night. In addition to the four Cadillac buildings, none of which burned; the Hubbell, Russell, Smithers and Hoffman barns, which burned near Manton, and the destruction of the Brayton home at Buckley; Nelson Little lost a barn and Earl Abair’s home was struck, although it did not burn.
Sept. 9, 1972
“I’m sure going to be nervous when January gets here!” the woman remarked, a smile not only on her lips, but softening the corners of her eyes. Most people attempt to prevent nervousness, but in this instance, Fran Mayhew has every right to anticipate it because she will be the first woman commissioner for Osceola County. She’ll begin those duties come January. Fran was born in Missaukee County and spent her childhood in Belding. She went into nurse’s training at St. Lawrence Hospital in Lansing which also allowed for courses affiliated with Michigan State. “After I graduated from nurses training, I took courses at Bay City General and Ferris State College,” she explained. Fran said this is her first elected office and admits that in school she wouldn’t even try for an office. “I still don’t know what’s come over me, but I guess if you want things to go a certain way, you have to be willing to get in there and help,” she explained, shaking her head unbelievingly. “I should be a whole lot smarter in four years, shouldn’t I?” Fran said she became interested in politics and how the various governmental bodies function in the past few years. “I don’t expect I’ll turn the world upside down, but I’ll do my best.”
Sept. 9, 1997
Say good-bye to textbooks, and say hello to multimedia resources. Cadillac High Schools’ global studies course students are going to study government, geography and social issues by using periodically updated computer software. Cadillac Area Public Schools Board of Education approved the purchase of resource materials and additional computers at Monday’s regular meeting. The global studies course is a new integrated course added this fall to help prepare students for the new High School Proficiency Test, which will include social studies for the first time. About 320 students signed up for the course. Social studies teacher Bill Allen appeared before the board to explain the new learning method with computers. “The HSPT’s focus is shifting from standard multiple-choice tests to the test of demonstrated abilities,” Allen said. “So, we need to get out of text and go to more hands-on education.” He emphasized the new computer software provided by Education Management Group allows students to obtain more updated information on fast-moving social issues and hands-on experiences than with textbooks. CAPS Technology Communication Administrative Advisor Paul Liabenow also said the use of the software will meet the objectives of the HSPT goals, which encourage students to use a variety of sources and electronic technologies and to access information in a timely manner. Allen said the software will be helpful on “newspaper” and “United Nations projects.” Students will need to conduct research with the computer database. The approved software includes Internet access, historical database and digital satellite access. The cost of the software is $9,500 per year. The board approved the three-year purchase agreement. Twenty additional computers at a cost of $33,000 will be purchased for the course. Ten will be placed in the Media Center and the rest will be used in two global studies classes.
