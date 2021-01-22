Jan. 22, 1931
The Viking basketball squad faces its hardest test so far this season tomorrow night at Manistee when the two meet in a game that will decide whether the Chippewas will share first place honors with Cadillac or whether the Vikings keep first place all by themselves in the Big Six standings. A win for the Chippewas and a victory by Traverse City over Ludington will throw first place honors into a three-way tie. In practice so far this week the Vikings have been looking good and especially in last night's workout. Cadillac will have to be at top form against Manistee as the tribe is pointed for the Vikings and is out to avenge itself somewhat for humiliation received on the gridiron last fall. In Bufka, Block and Pennell Manistee has three stars who the Vikings will have to keep a pretty close tab on all the while. They are good ball players and are good basket shooters. While the regulars are at Manistee the Viking Reserves will travel to Kingsley where they play the high school squad of that place. Stackhouse has announced that he will take nine players along to make up the varsity but has not decided as yet who will make up the starting lineup. Coach Nelson has not given out the list who will make the trip to Kingsley.
Jan. 22, 1971
"Organized Crime" was the topic for the program of Joanna-Ruth Circle at First Presbyterian Church Wednesday evening. Troopers Fred and Doug Sattler of the Michigan State Police spoke to the ladies about the history of organized crime, stating that it existed long before the time of Christ, up through the days of the pirates, and to the Mafia of the past hundred years. The Mafia is the most rigidly organized and closely controlled crime syndicate that exists today, said the officers. It began as a family type of organization, and has remained so, with intermarriage to ensure that control will remain in the "family." Begun in 1870 in Sicily to organize grape growers, Mafia migrated to the United States in the early 20th century. Because it was highly organized, it gradually took over sporadic groups and interests which were separated by language barriers and independent struggles for superiority. Mafia eventually had a large hand in gambling, narcotics, prostitution, and other illegal businesses, said the officers. The organization has its own lawyers and tax men. Investments in legal ventures are coverups for its illegitimate business operations. Net holdings of the Mafia amount to about $150 billion, tax free, said the officers. Illegal bets run to $600,000 per hour, of which 15% is profit. Loan sharking brings in $350 million annually; narcotics, the same amount; prostitution, $250 million annually; illegal liquor, $150 million; labor racketeering, $50 million; kickbacks from business and government, $20 million. The Mafia requires strict obedience to its rules. It will not tolerate disobedience, concluded the speakers.
Jan. 22, 1996
As Jackie Larson watched an orientation movie at the Elks Lodge in Cadillac, a clean-cut actor told her, "The Elks really do become your brothers." "And sisters," local Elk John Carlson added quickly. This probably won't be the last time Elks at the Cadillac lodge find themselves adding "sisters" to their fraternal lingo. Larson became the first woman to join the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks in its 95 years of existence in Cadillac. She is the first female member in northwest Michigan. "I'm not the type of person who said, 'It's not going to be a men's club anymore,'" Larson said. "I just hope I can help the club." Larson has socialized in the downtown Cadillac lodge since her boyfriend joined three years ago. "I never thought about joining until a lot of people suggested it to me," she said. "I decided to join because I enjoy the atmosphere and the people. It seems like a family here." Larson and all females were prohibited from joining the private club until this fall. The national organization spent $1.25 million in a losing legal battle with a Rochester woman who wanted to join her local chapter. Last fall, a convention of representatives from across the country decided to let every lodge vote on the issue. Members at the Cadillac lodge voted overwhelmingly to allow women. The decision also ended "stag nights," where only men were allowed in the lodge. In the past, women were invited into the Elks' social functions but could not be members. "Society has changed a lot since the lodge was set up and I think the world is trying to become more fair," said Jack Erickson, the lodge's exalted ruler. "I want to see more women join." Carlson said he hopes the decision among Elks leads the way for other private fraternal clubs to invite women into their ranks. And if any local members are opposed to Larson's membership, Carlson and Erickson haven't heard anything, they said.
