June 11, 1970
A report that "several" big fish, identified as walleye, pike and bass, had died in Lake Mitchell recently was explained today by Department of Natural Resources fish biologist David Weaver. He said the stresses of spawning were primarily to blame for the dead fish, and that his office had not received many complaints this season regarding the annual problem. Weaver added that this die-off is not unusual. Some years, according to Weaver, are worse than others, but this season has not been too bad, so far. The department will keep a close watch on the situation for the next few weeks, he said. He said the spawning stresses fish are undergoing at this time with the previous shortages of food, coupled with the body functions of creating eggs and sperm along with making beds and battles that go on near the spawning grounds all contributed.
June 11, 1995
Cadillac City Manager Robert Hamilton has been offered the job of city manager in Monroe and will probably leave Cadillac by the end of July. "It will be five weeks, at any rate," Hamilton said. "I want to make sure I leave this house in order before I move down to the other one." Monroe Mayor Al Cappuccilli said he offered Hamilton the city manager position mid-day Friday, after he came to Cadillac and spoke with key members of the community. The Monroe city council had voted 4-1 Tuesday night to authorize Cappuccilli to make the offer. Hamilton was one of about 50 applicants, only three of whom were interviewed. "The thing that probably impressed us the most is that he seems to be a people person, someone who is able to deal with people," Cappuccilli said. "I think he's going to bring the kind of experience we need to attract business and industry to our community." The council was also impressed by a number of comments from members of state associations to which Hamilton belonged, and with Cadillac projects that Monroe would like to emulate, the mayor said. The city would like to promote its riverfront, for instance, and completed a river walk just three weeks ago. "We need someone with the vision to help in that area, and we think Bob is that person ... especially after seeing your community and the waterfront. I'm amazed at the involvement of the private sector, like purchasing trees and blocks. We have involvement, but not quite like that." Asked what accomplishment during 13 years as Cadillac City Manager he was proudest of, Hamilton credited the teamwork of others with much of the city's progress. "I still marvel at the park, I think that's one of the neatest things any community could do is develop the lakefront like this," he said. He also cited improvements downtown and in the industrial park.
