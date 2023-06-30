Today in history: five men fined for dynamiting fish in Pine River

Pictured is a clip from the June 30, 1973 edition of the Cadillac Evening News. “An architect’s conception of the proposed $4.5 million expansion of Mercy Hospital at Cadillac has been delivered. The addition, designed by J. Caroll Barber Inc. of Lansing, illustrates a ground floor and twin three-floor towers extending across what is now Oak Street into the present visitor’s parking lot. A new hospital main entrance and lobby will face Hobart Street. A year’s delay of the program resulted when a change in the design was made to reduce operating expenses of the facility upon completion as well as to insure a more efficient operation.”