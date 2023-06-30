Today in history: five men fined for dynamiting fish in Pine River

June 30, 1933
Five men from the Hoxeyville district were arraigned before Justice Andrew Carlson in Justice court here this morning and pleaded guilty to dynamiting fish in the Pine River at Peterson bridge. They were fined $25 and $6.85 costs each. The men are Joe and Franke Dostal, Joe Horina, Frank and Joe Opocensky and the first three have paid. The Opocenskys expected to pay, they said, but had not done so this afternoon. The alternative is 30 days in jail. The dynamiting was done Sunday and since then Glen Erdley of this city and Ray Wolters of Manistee, conservation officers, have been investigating. One clue upon which they worked was the description of a dog similar to one owned by the Opocenskys. The latter dog spent Thursday night in the Wexford jail with his masters and the officers took him home this afternoon.
June 30, 1973
Mercy Hospital has unveiled an architect’s conception of a $4.5 million addition to its present structure. The expansion and modernization program is expected to bring vital service areas of the hospital into compliance with regulations established by the Hospital Licensing Division of the Michigan State Board of Health, hospital officials noted. To maintain standards set forth by the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Hospitals as well as the State Licensing Bureau, it is necessary to modernize continuously at any medical center, said Mercy officials. It was pointed out that in the past 60 to 70 per cent of hospital construction was to meet bed needs. Today 60 to 70 per cent of hospital construction is for the supporting services such as laboratory, X-ray, inhalation therapy, physical therapy, emergency room and outpatient departments.
June 30, 1998
She lived in a pen from the time she was a cub. That didn’t keep Samantha from being a bear — until death released her Friday at the ripe old age of 26. Those who knew her said you could predict the weather by her behavior. “Winters aren’t as hard as they were,” Georgia Kerkyras said Monday. “She was the best weather forecaster. If a storm was coming, she would build up the straw at her den. If she built it up high, it’d be bad. There’s a lot to learn from them.” Kerkyras said that she and her husband were somewhat apprehensive when the cub came with the store she and her husband, Jim, bought near Lake Mitchell on M-115 in December 1972. “We were scared,” she said. “It was a bear. We had never even done any hunting or anything like that.” The young Samantha, she said, was an energetic cub. “She was rambunctious. She was very strong and would seem to fly across the cage at times. She liked to try and climb the ceiling. Monkey stuff.” Kerkyras enjoyed feeding the cub milk from a bottle. The cub quickly became a beloved pet. She also became a roadside attraction. “Amazing,” said Donna Deno, who lives near the store. “I’ve seen so many people pull in to see that bear.” “I don’t think we ever really made money because she was here. I know people are saying that,” Kerkyras said. “A lot of people would stop to look and then drive on. Some people might stop and have an ice cream cone. And some customers told us of others who avoided us because they didn’t like the idea of a caged bear. “Spring was the best time for her,” the bear’s owner said. “She was much more active then. In the fall, she was always preparing for hibernation. In the winter, she’d hibernate. It was always amazing to me that the bear would go in without food or water for six months and come out and be alive.”
