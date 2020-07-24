July 24, 1920
"The Price of Peace," the only authentic motion picture of the war which has been released for public exhibition, will be shown here Monday and Tuesday afternoon and evening at the Lyric theatre. The five reel feature picture will be shown under the auspices of the American Legion and the proceeds will be used for relief work among ex-servicemen. The film was taken by the Signal Corps and is a composite edition of the best pictures taken during the war. There are scenes from all parts of the front and the camps in the states and Europe. Over 2 million soldiers appeared at various times in the scenes of the picture.
July 24, 1970
Adding one per cent to Cadillac's total census count was termed a "worthwhile effort" Thursday by a regional U.S. Bureau of the Census official. Robert McWilliams, deputy director of the Detroit regional office, told the Evening News that Cadillac was the only community in Michigan to conduct a door-to-door "Were You Counted" campaign. Several other communities have had campaigns "of sorts" to add to their preliminary figures, but none have netted any significant number, McWilliams said. He also noted that Cadillac was the first to receive the report of augmented preliminary figures. Results of the city's canvassing effort were reported this week. 96 out of the 233 names submitted were confirmed, bringing the "unofficial" population figure from 9,832 to 9,928. Almost 150 persons were added between preliminary and official figures for the city in 1960. About 40 of those were "found" by a group of volunteer firemen, and the rest were attributed mainly to "transients" who were added after they apparently missed in the regular census nose count. McWilliams pointed out that the U.S. Census 1970 methods provided for such people to be counted and included in the preliminary figures. Although he emphasized that the new figure is still "preliminary," McWilliams indicated it was not expected that any other figures would be allocated to the local census, unless it were from further local efforts to find persons who were missed.
July 24, 1995
Another stretch of the recreational White Pine Trail officially will open Wednesday, but not without controversy. The Department of Natural Resources will open the 41-mile portion of the trail from Big Rapids toward Comstock Park. The 92-mile route from Cadillac will open next spring. The White Pine Trail State Park is the fourth rail to trail system in Michigan. Paul Yauk of the DNR Parks Division said a standard trail fee will be imposed once basic improvements are done to the trail. There currently is no cost to ride or walk the trail. "We got to work on the bridges, work on the staging areas, get the trail opened and get the basic improvements finished," Yauk said. "A fee will not be charged until the basic improvements are completed." But while the trails are supposed to be a secluded recreation area for bikers, hikers and horse riders during the warm weather months and a snowmobile trail during the winter months, the trail from Cadillac is being used for unlawful means, says a local landowner. The stretch from Cadillac to Reed City has been open for use since December. "I haven't seen many people out there, I think I have seen four bicycles and I can't recall seeing any hikers," said Chuck Gaffney, whose property is divided by the trail. "Poaching has been going on ever since they tore the tracks up." Gaffney does not blame DNR conservation officers, citing lack of manpower but he does believe the trail is being overlooked. "The stop sign on Cleveland Road has been down for four weeks," Gaffney said. "As a retired police officer, if I saw a stop sign down I would immediately report it. The fact that is has been down for four weeks shows that they are not patrolling it that great."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.