Today in history: flooring plant gets big order in Chicago loop

Dec. 22, 1922
Cobbs and Mitchell have just closed a contract to furnish the flooring for one of the largest Chicago Loop buildings. The order is for 800,000 feet of 13-16 stock by 2 in. face of clear Electric Maple Flooring. This amount is equivalent of 40 average car loads of 20,000 feet each. As the output of this local plant runs around one million feet a month, the order will occupy the plant nearly four weeks. As far as known locally, the Chicago order is the largest single one in the trade this year. It is for the new Merchants Lan and Trust Co. building, which runs from Clark to Lasalle street on Jackson Boulevard in the heart of the Loop business district, one of the largest skyscrapers to be erected in the Windy City in recent years. This order indicates the importance of Cadillac as a producing center of flooring. The fact that Mitchell Bros. are now launching the construction of another large flooring factory in the north end section means even widened influence in the trade for Cadillac, which with the Cummer Diggins plant then will have three large flooring plants. Such orders as the one just announced by Cobbs and Mitchell are by no means unusual for Cadillac. It was only a few years ago that the same plant, with Mitchell Bros., then making flooring at the recently dismantled Jennings location, furnished 700,000 feet of similar stock for the Insurance Exchange Building just across Jackson Boulevard from the new bank building. Cadillac flooring has gone into many of the larger Chicago Loop structures, a 400,000 order for a building at State and Jackson being another comparatively recent Chicago order.
Dec. 22, 1972
Presentations by five engineering firms were heard Thursday night by members of the Wexford County Department of Public Works in relation to a rate study for a proposed sanitary sewer system around Lake Mitchell. One firm is to be selected by the DPW to do the study. Gaylord Kurtz, James Granger and Chester Finster were named to a committee to discuss a financial study of a sanitary sewer system around Lake Mitchell with two of the engineering firms which met with the board Thursday night. This discussion is slated for Jan. 3. Granger’s firm, Granger Engineering Inc., which was to be invited to make a presentation, withdrew from consideration. The DPW, originally authorized as a five-member board, has been enlarged to seven members by action of the Wexford County Board of Commissioners. Six members attended Thursday night’s meeting. It was reported to the DPW that the Planning Commission has had a test boring done on a proposed sanitary landfill site in Cedar Creek Township and the sounding showed dry sand for 97 feet with water below that level.
Dec. 22, 1997
Jackie Durst’s voice greets two children as they pass by her Salvation Army collection kettle. “Here comes Santa Claus, here comes Santa Claus, right down Santa Claus Lane,” she sings as the children smile delightedly, then deposit their contribution. Durst sings throughout her four-hour stint as a Salvation Army bell-ringer, which she does two to three times a week. “A friend did it last year, and it’s something I always wanted to do,” she said. “I sing the whole time I’m here, except when I’m talking with somebody.” Durst had to quit her job last year after developing multiple sclerosis and suffering a stroke, and said her family had received help from the Salvation Army to help make ends meet. “I’m the main breadwinner in our family, since my husband can’t work,” she said. “Instead of taking a handout, I decided I’d make some money doing this.” Her singing repertoire ranges from Christmas carols to secular songs of the season. “They love it that I sing,” she said. “I had one person come back from their car to come tell me, ‘you cheered me up so much, I had to come and put something in.’” The Cadillac resident is one of about 200 volunteer bell-ringers for the Salvation Army, with much of the number coming from local service clubs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.