Today in history: flu bug flies high

Jan. 26, 1933
A proposal that they get funds from the Reconstruction Finance Corporation for reforestation purposes is to be investigated by the Cadillac chapter of the Izaak Walton League before any application for funds is made. Correspondence was read at the chapter’s meeting Thursday evening in regard to the matter and the secretary was instructed to write Professor Jotter of the forestry division of the University of Michigan for details. Two conservation matters discussed last evening are concerned with action of the state and national legislatures. The chapter voted to support a proposed bill in opposition to the shooting preserve law in Michigan. A letter from the national headquarters was read soliciting the use of local influence to induce the house to reinstate the $13,000 appropriation to enforce the Haws black bass laws, but members felt they wished to know more about it before taking any action. George L. Patterson, Allegan, who owns land adjacent to a rearing pond in Cherry Grove, presented an offer by letter, for purchase of the land. The Cadillac chapter wishes to make a park of this land and appointed a committee last evening to survey it in order that an estimate of the amount needed might be made. The chapter plans to hold banquets in February and March with Ben East of Grand Rapids as speaker at one and Walter Hastings, official photographer for the department of conservation, at the other. Both will show pictures. A report of the treasurer, Albert Watson, showed sufficient finances to balance the budget for the year.
Jan. 26, 1973
London or otherwise, by whatever name you call it, the flu bug is flying high in Cadillac and throughout the state. Affecting numerous persons in various areas of the country, the situation in Michigan, however, has not reached the severity some had predicted. Flu viruses frequently pick up names of the locales in which they were first identified, Dr. John Isbister of the Michigan Department of Health said. The Hong Kong flu is one example. The London variety is among the latest. Some symptoms of the London flu include fever, muscle aches, sore throat and a cough, according to state officials. Some earlier predictions had cited possible gross absenteeism from schools and jobs in the state as a result of this flu. Outbreaks of the flu in other states have caused concern for the bug in Michigan. “There have been no serious broad outbreaks in the state so far,” Dr. Norman Hayner, disease control officer of the Michigan Department of Health, said. But this is a susceptible time of the year in this area for many persons, according to Medical Director Dr. Thomas Cardinal of Health Department District No. 1. When going out-of-doors, people travel from a heated inside environment directly into cold surroundings. And, the chilly winter months usually make for more people spending more time inside a closed environment and breathing the same air, he said. The flu may touch many people in this way. Wexford County has been experiencing a gradual rise in the number of influenza cases and had 64 reported cases of influenza last week, Dr. Cardinal said. He believed the figure will peak sometime soon and then the number of influenza cases will decline. Although it’s not necessarily London flu in Wexford County, many outward signs of various kinds of flu are similar.
Jan. 26, 1998
Snowfall accumulation resulted in many minor accidents in Wexford County over the weekend. On Friday, 12 car accidents including a snowmobile accident were reported to the Wexford County Central Dispatch. The snowmobile crash occurred near the intersection of East 40 Road and North 25 Road at about 2 p.m. A 49-year-old Columbus, Indiana man was thrown off his sled and struck a tree. He was transported to Mercy Hospital then to the Columbus Regional Medical Center. All the other accidents were property damage mishaps. Three occurred at Carter’s, Prevo’s, and Wal-Mart parking lots. The remaining mishaps happened at Sunnyside and Barbara streets, Mitchell and Harris streets, Cass and Division streets, Mitchell and River streets, U.S. 131 and 14 3/4 Road, U.S. 131 and south county line, and U.S. 131 and Elm in Manton. On Saturday, two minor personal injury accidents and three property damage mishaps were reported to the dispatch. The two PIAs were reported at U.S. 131 and M-115 and M-55 and M-115. No further information was available. A dispatcher said Thursday night’s heavy snowfall was one of the major causes of the Friday accidents.
