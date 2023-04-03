Today in history: fluoridation gets public debate

April 3, 1933
During the past week letters were mailed from the Chamber of Commerce office, signed by H. Otto Kunze, president of the Chamber of Commerce and addressed to members of the organization announcing that plans are being formulated to get more of the Tourist and Resort business that comes into the state, and especially with the Exposition of Progress that will start in Chicago this coming June. Mr. Kunze also announces that the convention, industrial and general civic program will receive the same consideration as time allows. “If nine million people are to come into the State of Michigan during the World’s fair period as estimated we should here in Cadillac be able to reach at least 20% of these visitors to stay over a day or more in Cadillac,” stated Mr. Kunze. This would mean a nice sum of money for Cadillac business interests. With this letter was also enclosed a “New Deal” membership payment plan, which Mr. Kunze and Secretary Charles Gross hope will be returned early so that this work can proceed without any further interruptions. Mr. Gross starts out today on an active canvass for new members which will take some time through personal visitation and solicitation.
April 3, 1973
Marjorie P. Jacobson, quoting from minutely researched material, led the opposition Monday night in the Cadillac City Commission’s open meeting on fluoridation of the city’s water system. The 70-minute discussion, pro and con, on fluoridation was opened by the city clerk reading three communications. The Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors took action earlier in the day to support the addition of fluoride to the city’s well system and went on the Commission record favoring the process. Also supporting the addition of fluoride to the water system was the Cadillac Jaycees, indicating that support in an official communication to the Commission. Jack Harrison, who has a chronic kidney ailment and is on dialysis, said he opposes the city’s plan to add fluoride to the water since it would cost him in excess of $1,000 for special equipment to handle chemical which would be in the water used in the kidney machine. Miss Jacobson’s presentation was strong and extensively critical, questioning the safety of fluoride. She asked members of the medical profession if they would ever prescribe any drug to be taken with every drink of water by an individual for the rest of his life. She got no direct answer. While the opponents to fluoridation made their presentations, they received respectful silence from the rest of the audience. While the fluoride proponents were presenting their side of the issue, they did not get the full respect of the audience they had afforded the opposition. Snorts, “poo poos” and interruptions were common.
