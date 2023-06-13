Today in history: fluoridation trickles down drain in Cadillac

Pictured is a clip from the June 13, 1973 edition of the Cadillac Evening News. “Shadows and silhouettes on the beach in the County Park at Lake City show area residents enjoying the recent warm weather on a late spring evening. With warm weather continuing into the night hours and the extended daylight due to Daylight Saving Time, activities such as boating, swimming and lounging along the shoreline, here on Lake Missaukee appear to be popular now that school is out.”