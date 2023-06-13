Today in history: fluoridation trickles down drain in Cadillac

June 13, 1933
The first shipment of local strawberries by the Cadillac Strawberry Growers association is expected to be Friday night and the fruit probably will go to Detroit, it was said today. Reports from Southern Michigan that vines there were cooked by the intense heat of a few days ago brings encouragement to growers in this section with the crop just coming on and with favorable weather it is expected to be a good one. Crates have been received by the association and the stations for distribution of these and reception of the berries have been established at the Cadillac Cooperating Marketing Co., Cadillac; Kent Elevator Co., Reed City; Webster gas station, U.S. 131 south of Tustin. The association berries are to be marketed under a label of “Northern Grown High Altitude Premier Strawberries,” printed in black and red on white. Each grower is to have his number, which will appear on the label on each crate he packs, so his identity will be carried through the whole marketing operation.
June 13, 1973
Fluoridation of the public water supply may be a dead issue in Cadillac, at least for some time to come. Following a 980-683 defeat of the issue by voters Tuesday, proponents indicated no renewed efforts to initiate fluoridation. “We were pretty disappointed,” dentist Jed Hand said. Hand, a member of the Concerned Citizens for Fluoride, said the group had no tangible plans for further efforts at the moment. “Nobody is very enthusiastic about sticking it back on the ballot,” he said. “One feeling is that everyone is pretty sick of hearing about fluoride. We just question putting it back on the ballot again.” Marjorie Jacobson, leader of the successful opponents to fluoridation, the local chapter of the Michigan Pure Water Council, said, “I’m happy with the outcome, naturally.” She added that Cadillac was the 64th governmental unit in Michigan with a public water supply to reject fluoridation, and the 48th in 1973 to do so, according to the state headquarters of the Pure Water Council. Both Hand and Miss Jacobson were disappointed in the low voter turnout, 1,665 of 5,470 registered voters or about 30%. Hand said the Citizens of Fluoride couldn’t come up with anything concrete for the poor showing other than perhaps too much debate and publicity. “I certainly did think there was a certain amount of apathy,” Miss Jacobson added. Whether or not fluoridation could be placed on the ballot again remains a matter of doubt at the moment. And, it may be a moot point. No one, including the city, seems anxious to dig it up again immediately. City Manager Donald Mason said he thought the city commission could possibly place it on a ballot again, or that citizens could circulate an initiatory petition. But, the commission probably won’t attempt to take any action after the defeat, he added. Only one of Cadillac’s five precincts voted for fluoridation Tuesday. The 4th (Franklin School area) voted 196 in favor, 166 against. The issue took its worst licking in the 1st precinct (Lincoln School area) where it lost, 224-68.
June 13, 1998
Momentum is starting to build toward developing a new playscape at Kenwood Park. After an initial turnout of 11 people, the committee planning the new playground has scheduled two more meetings to interview potential contractors to the project. “We decided that one of the first things we need to do is choose a contractor,” said Paul Brown, Cadillac Jaycees member and a spokesman for the project. “A few committee chair people were chosen, and we also discussed our knowledge of similar projects in the area.” Cost estimates for the projects are not set. Similar projects have cost from $75,000 to $150,000, depending on the size, Brown said. “Many of the other playgrounds in the area are made of wood,” Brown said. “Others are made of recycled plastics and metal-type components. We will be looking at both types in the next few meetings, and I would encourage anyone who is interested to attend so they can have input in the process.”
