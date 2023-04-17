Today in history: fluoride on June ballot in Cadillac

April 17, 1933
The growth of the evergreen trees which have been set out along the state highways was noted particularly Sunday by Easter motorists. Others who visited the Cadillac municipal forest were surprised and pleased to see how tall were the trees there, it was stated. The little pines and other evergreens which have been planted on U.S. 131 both north and south of Cadillac attract considerable attention from passing motorists. These reforestation and beautification projects are raising the value of the district, it is pointed out, just as coal has made Ohio and Pennsylvania lands valuable even though the coal may not be mined during the present generation. The Cadillac municipal forest near Dayhuff lake was planted from seedlings only a few years ago and the trees are now of sizes ranging from four to seven feet high. Another planting that gives an idea of the speed with which these balsams grow is in the Fife Lake state forest near Walton Junction.
April 17, 1973
Fluoridation of the city’s water system goes onto a June 12 special election ballot on Cadillac, based on action taken Monday night by the City Commission following a report from City Clerk John H. Weed that petitions asking for the vote contained a sufficient number of signatures of registered voters. The petitions had been circulated in the city by members of the Michigan Pure Water Council who oppose adding fluoride to the water. They asked for a vote of the people. The Commission could have taken action to come under an option in Act 346, Public Acts of 1968, which would have stopped the fluoridation requirement as far as Cadillac was concerned.
April 17, 1998
For grandfather Kaye Don Russell, it’s an outrage. For school principal Roger Moore, it’s an unfortunate isolated incident that shouldn’t be blown out of proportion. For Lake City Elementary School, it’s essentially a pothole on the school’s on-ramp leading to the Information Superhighway. Moore, principal of Lake City Elementary, confirmed that three girls in a third-grade classroom inadvertently opened a pornographic page on the Internet at school Tuesday. The girls were using an innocuous-sounding web address to locate a site about teen heart-throbs such as actor Jonathon Taylor Thomas and the pop group Hanson. Moore said the girls’ teacher, Linda Elmquist, heard commotion around the computer. She saw what was on the screen, closed the page and shut off the computer. Later, she spoke with the three girls to determine what happened. She reported to Moore. Both Moore and Elmquist spoke to the children’s parents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.