Today in history: fluoride on June ballot in Cadillac

Pictured is a clip from the April 17, 1973 edition of the Cadillac Evening News. “Officials of Rexair Inc. of Cadillac issued awards Monday to two plant employees in recognition of their suggestions. Mrs. Emma Dillon and Gary Lindquist receive the award certificates from Reg Klubeck and Dennis Caldwell. Klubeck is system administrator and Caldwell is production manager. The suggestion system was established as a means by which employees may submit constructive ideas to improve production or working conditions.”