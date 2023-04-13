Today in history: fluoride petitions certified in Cadillac

April 13, 1933
At a recent meeting of the Master Committee of the retail division of Cadillac Chamber of Commerce, plans were tentatively made for a window trimming contest, the purpose of which is to still further brighten up “Main Street.” While it is true that a number of store windows are well lighted in the evening and well trimmed to meet Mrs. Customer’s eyes it is the belief of the committee that considerable can yet be gained through a window trimming contest. In speaking of the plan today Charles Gross, new secretary of the Chamber of Commerce, states that the store window display is the merchant’s silent salesman, and a most economical one that is working 24 hours a day. The whole object, he states, is to stimulate buying and suggests that merchants prepare to tie up this activity with their spring styles and spring merchandise. It is his hope that windows can be in readiness for a first judging not later than April 19. Points to be taken into consideration by the judges who will likely be from Grand Rapids or Jackson are: neatness and originality; best display of merchandise handled; most unique feature in decorating, including lighting and mechanical means of displaying merchandise. Merchants are requested by the committee to keep their store windows lighted up every evening during the weeks of the contest, thereby adding to the appeal for buying on behalf of the prospective buyers who will visit the downtown district during periods between their evening social activities. A loving cup will be presented each month to the contest which closes Sept. 1, the cup being turned over every month to the lucky winner.
April 13, 1973
City Clerk John H. Weed certified Thursday afternoon that petitions seeking an election on adding fluoride to the city’s water system contained enough qualified signatures to require the City Commission to follow its dictate. A 1968 state law provides for cities to add fluoride to their municipal water systems by July 1 of this year unless the city’s governing body takes formal action to come under the law’s option which would allow the city to skirt the provision. Without formal action by the City Commission, fluoridation would become a requirement by July 1. The petitions, circulated in Cadillac by the three local representatives of the Michigan Pure Water Council, were submitted to the City Commission April 2. They required signatures equal in number to 5% of the total vote for Secretary of State in Cadillac in the last (Nov. 3, 1970) election in which that office was on the ballot.
April 13, 1998
As spring comes, a variety of scams also approach. The Better Business Bureau of Western Michigan, in Grand Rapids, reminds area homeowners and consumers there are “regular” scams that appear every spring. Home repairs, golf coupon books and student scholarships are three notorious scams, said Cherry Glenn, BBB trade practice consultant. “Many companies just don’t do what they offered or promised,” she said. “You should be cautious when you receive any offers.” Glenn said a typical home repair scam starts with a salesperson who appears at your door. Glenn said that person might say, “I was just in the neighborhood and have some leftover materials to seal your driveway. Or he notices a loose roof shingle, or has some extra windows from a factory mistake. We’d recommend you verify the company license, check out if it is a local company and ask references. And it is very important to have a written contract. Some companies just disappear after one or two services before completing the job. When you want money back, it is hard to track it down if you don’t have a written contract.” Like home repairs, every year many consumers get taken by fake golf coupon promotions, she said. “It’s a big issue,” Glenn said. “In many cases, coupons are not authorized by the golf courses mentioned in the coupon books.” Coupon books usually cost $30-$50, depending on where the golf courses are located, she said. “Before purchasing the books, check some golf courses mentioned in the books if they actually offer coupon discount services. And again, asking some references is a good way to protect yourselves,” Glenn said.
