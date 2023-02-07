Today in history: food barrel illustration helps stimulate donations

Feb. 7, 1933
Collection of the bounty barrels Saturday showed practically double the contributions of any day during the past month and Mrs. L.T.M. Foster, chairman of the Cadillac Welfare Union, was much pleased at the articles donated. Mrs. Foster and Elmer Pierson, who has charge of the distribution of the contents of the barrels are fully aware of the value of publicity, Mr. Pierson stating that receipts were scare since the holidays but that the News illustrated articles of Friday and Saturday quickly revived interest. There were a number of bags of sugar, white and brown, oleo, lard, prunes, bacon, syrup, canned vegetables as well as rice, cereals, matches, a little fruit received Saturday through Monday. Oatmeal and cornmeal are healthful and go much further than the more expensive prepared cereals, Mrs. Foster states. As all the families are getting the Red Cross flour, bread is not so practical although she disposes of any that is donated. No one need fear that groceries donated to food barrels will be wasted or given to families that are not in need. Elmer Pierson, who has charge of the American Legion welfare work in Wexford County, has volunteered his services in the food barrel disbursements and is working very closely with Mrs. Foster who has a card index system of all welfare families in the city, and knows about how much they are entitled to.
Feb. 7, 1973
Opposition has come up to what was anticipated to be on its way to a mutual resolution, paving the way for construction of a Holiday Inn motel complex on the JayDee Golf Course property south of Cadillac. City officials had met with officials of the Clam Lake Township board to discuss annexation of the 40-acre John Davison property, and it appeared a mutual resolution could be adopted to approve the annexation. First meetings between the two groups of officials were held almost a year ago, Feb. 15, 1972, but no official actions were taken at that time. A public hearing was held March 1 to inform township residents of the plan. The township board is slated to meet at 8 p.m. today in the town hall and public announcement of the opposition was made Tuesday in the Evening News in an advertisement sponsored by Concerned Taxpayers of Clam Lake Township. Contact with the individual who requested the advertisement failed to turn up any specific information on the organization, which was apparently formed only recently. Ted Gingell said the group had no formal organization nor any officers. He said the group got together because “we don’t like the idea” of the township losing about a half million dollars in tax base. He added that he was not free to state any of the other areas in which objections were raised. “There are lots of things to be protested,” he added.
Feb. 7, 1998
The Wexford County Board of Commissioners has approved funding for a transition house serving men recovering from substance abuse. Now all the agency operating the house has to do is collect it. The board voted unanimously Wednesday that the request of Addiction Treatment Services of Traverse City is for an appropriate use of county liquor tax money. The money will come from unallocated funds managed by Northern Michigan Substance Abuse Services, Inc. Non-allocated funds total $6,732, according to NMSAS Director Dennis Priess. The transition house operators have asked for $10,000. Cadillac resident Juanita Marble, of Cobb Street, voiced some concerns at the meeting. “Before any funds are allocated, guidelines should be established. The house should only take Missaukee or Wexford County people.” ATS representative Greg Stone told the board, that as a supervisor, he lived with his wife above a transition house. He said he found that frequent supervisory visits were unnecessary and developed practices designed to ensure strict program rules were complied with. The agency will hire a local supervisor to work 15 hours in the Cadillac residence to be opened at 709 S. Mitchell. He estimated that only about one-half of the 8-10 residents would be serving “alternative” sentences. He said that those needing supervision would not be candidates for the house.
