Today in history: food barrels yawn for public bounty

March 24, 1933
With an upturn in local retail trade is reflected a little increase in collections from the food barrels which have been placed in a number of Cadillac stores through cooperation of the Cadillac Welfare Union and the Cadillac Evening News. Elmer Pierson, who is in charge of the barrels, and Mrs. L.T.M. Foster, manager of the Cadillac Welfare union, report that while collections have held up fairly well during the bank stringency in Michigan that they are still greatly in need of sugar and fats, such as lard, oleo and butter. Also there is great need for jams and jellies, many children having no fats to spread on their bread. Needy families are also asking for tea and coffee so that they can have warm drink with their meals during the cold weather. Bacon is also greatly desired for the upbuilding of run down systems caused by malnutrition. Cornmeal is being secured at a very low price by the welfare workers but yeast, baking powder and soda are needed via the food barrel route so that it can be turned into baked goods. In fact anything in the food line will be gratefully received via the barrel route and all can rest assured that it will be well distributed to only worthy people, and only after personal investigation has been made by either Mrs. Foster or Mr. Pierson.
March 24, 1973
City police are investigating a break-in of a May Street residence. Clyde Allison reported his house in the 400 block of May Street had been entered and that some items in the house appeared to have been disturbed. An unknown tool was used to break a portion of a window on the residence and to unlock a door, city police reported. Entry was made through a sun porch. It is unknown when the break-in occurred, police reported.
March 24, 1998
Two weeks after the last incident, another Cadillac Middle School student was expelled for distributing drugs in school. The Cadillac Area Public Schools board conducted a closed hearing Monday and expelled the seventh grade student, a female, for the remaining school year and fall semester of the 1998-99 year. CAPS Superintendent Fred Carroll said the student provided one marijuana cigarette to another student at school March 26. School officials found out and conducted an investigation with school police officer Karen Gregg. Principals Steve Barbus and Dennis Stratton recommended the board expel the student. After the hearing, members unanimously voted to expel the student. The expulsion was the fifth for the school district this academic year and the second at the middle school. “A school is a mirror. If there is a drug problem at school, there is the same problem in the community,” said Barbus after the meeting. “We’ve been doing a variety of drug prevention programs at school. School alone can not fix these problems. Community-wide efforts are necessary.”
