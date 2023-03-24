Today in history: food barrels yawn for public bounty

Pictured is a clip from the March 24, 1973 edition of the Cadillac Evening News. “Five girls whose homes are in the area just north of Lake Cadillac couldn’t resist Saturday’s combination of springlike weather, an ice-free lake and an untended raft. They ‘poled’ their way along the shoreline in true Huck Finn fashion, unassisted by currents. Some portions of the lake continue to have ice floes, shifting positions with the winds and apparently disappearing through the middle of the day when the sun nudges the mercury upward. Most of Lake Mitchell was still ‘under cover’ over the weekend.”