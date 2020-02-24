Feb. 24, 1920
When Louis VanderVelde, 26, discharged sailor, stood up with Miss Lillian Whitney last Wednesday and answered “I do‘ to the well-known question put by the Rev. T.G.R. Brownlow, he is alleged to have committed bigamy. For it subsequently developed that VanderVelde had a wife in Muskegon, having been married in October to Miss Nora Hall, who had lived with him eight days, when she is said to have grown tired of his company, and left him. VanderVelde is alleged to have formerly lived in Ravenna, near Muskegon, and was stationed in the Great Lakes Training Station. He came to Cadillac a short time ago and has been employed in the St. Johns Table Company’s plant. He is said to have represented to Miss Whitney, 18 years old, of Granite Street, that he was unmarried and on the affidavit for the marriage license, he said he had not been previously married. On information furnished to Sheriff Arthur Christoffersen that VanderVelde had a wife in Muskegon, the sheriff communicated with that city and discovered that the facts as represented were true, and that no divorce had been granted either VanderVelde or his wife, Nora. A warrant for VanderVelde’s arrest was issued and he was taken before E.J. Millington in Recorder’s Court, where he was bound over for trial to the Circuit Court and is now in the county jail.
Feb. 24, 1970
Efforts of west Michigan communities to get a U.S. 131 freeway extended into Northern Michigan got support from a state legislator who used strong language in a press conference Monday. Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce officials have taken the lead in organizing officials of communities along U.S. 131 from Grand Rapids north to Mackinaw City for a united effort. State Rep. Thomas G. Ford, R-Grand Rapids, has urged a crash program to extend the highway to Cadillac and charged political favoritism in highway priorities. Ford said a safety comparison of U.S. 31 and U.S. 131 is evidence that programming of the highway commission allows little flexibility. Both highways have competed for state money in the past three years, he added. In that time, he said, there were 53 fatalities on U.S. 31 from Muskegan to Petoskey, 196 miles, and 81 fatalities on U.S. 131 between Grand Rapids and Petoskey, 186 miles. Ford said that “rather than a piecemeal, shotgun approach to attempt to appease a few influential legislators and civic groups, you should concentrate on the facts contained in your own statistics,‘ in his letter to the highway commission. Officers were recently named for the U.S. 131 Area Development Association and initial concern was paid to promoting membership in the organization. The association is headed by Robert Ransom of Cadillac as president. Efforts toward development of U.S. 131 between Cadillac and the Indiana border date back more than 15 years and some phases of the plans have been completed.
Feb. 24, 1995
Wexford County may soon have a new administrator. The county announced it has offered the position to Charles W. Protasio, a career military officer currently living in DeWitt. “Protasio would bring 20 years of comprehensive experience in various leadership, managerial and budgetary positions,‘ said Lester Barnes, Wexford County commission chairman. Barnes said Protasio was the unanimous choice for the $33,906 position from a field of four finalists. Forty-four applicants originally applied for the position, vacant since the resignation of administrator/comptroller Larry Huebner last year after the county failed to negotiate a contract that would have redefined his role. Commissioners interviewed the four finalists Feb. 14 and agreed to hire Protasio if his references were favorable, commissioner Bob Lee said. Barnes announced Thursday the position was offered to Protasio, who indicated to Barnes he will accept the position. Protasio will not have dual titles like Huebner did. “This man has to wear a lot of hats already,‘ Barnes said. Protasio is used to that. His resume shows he has ample experience in a multitude of management and leadership roles. He most recently served as Director of the Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps program at Michigan State University. “The county administrator must be a person of impeccable integrity and strong moral character and courage,‘ Protasio said in his resume. “My personal upbringing, military academy background and subsequent service to the country have instilled within me these characteristics.‘
