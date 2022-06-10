June 10, 1922
Dual protection for Wexford County woods was achieved Friday when a drenching rain stopped all brush fires and state officials erected a fire tower in the Cummer-Diggins forest. A four-standard steel structure, 65 feet high, was put up in Section Five of Selma Township, only a mile and a quarter from the exact center of the county and the same distance south of Meauwataka. The location is where the narrow gauge logging trains load for Cadillac at practically the highest point in the county. It takes three double-headed trips to assemble the cars from beyond on this hill for the trip into Cadillac, which is made with one engine. A record was made in erecting the tower in one day, despite the rain. William Peterson, construction boss for the Department of Conservation at Lansing, and his helpers Sterling and Austin, were on the job yesterday morning and the tower was completed at 8 p.m. Friday. An excavation five and a half feet deep was made with a concrete footing for the four standards. Block and tackle had to be used to help get the wagon loads of stone up the hill. There were four sections of the tower, surmounted with a five-foot platform and railing where the tower man will be on the job until Oct. 15. Mark Craw of Traverse City, fire warden in charge of this district, and Edward Thalami of Yuma, Wexford County fire patrolman, helped the Lansing men, who had just put up towers at Boyne Falls and Wolverine. They were out for a record yesterday and the Selma tower is the first one of the large number the state is erecting to be put up in a day. Arrangements were being made today for a telephone with which the watchman, when his field glasses locate smoke, will spread the alarm. Last year was the worst for forest fires in a long time, owing to the drought, and the towers were decided on this season by the Department of Conservation, which is headed by Commissioner John Baird. Charles Peterson is the head of the forest fire division. The state men were greatly pleased with the cooperation given them by W.L. Saunders and John Colby of the Cummer Diggins Co., which furnished the site for the tower and transported the supplies.
June 10, 1972
A recently completed bridge near Hoxeyville in South Branch Township will bear the name of the vice chairman of the Wexford County Road Commission. The rustic timber structure, which was constructed across Poplar Creek at 11 1/4 Road, has been designated the Frank A. Marx bridge. “I love it,” quipped Marx on receiving the honor. Marx, who has spent two years on the County Road Commission, resides very close to the bridge site. He has lived there for the past 43 years. The structure, which was begun in the fall, is approximately 80 feet long and 30 feet wide. The bridge was recently opened to traffic and is scheduled to be blacktopped in the future. Signs bearing Marx’s name are being made for the site and a formal dedication will be made at the bridge soon. In proceedings of the commission meeting, Wednesday, it was agreed to purchase a gravel pit located south of Meauwataka. The pit is expected to be useful to the commission because of its location near the center of the county. Blacktopping operations on area roads are being done extensively at this time, a spokesman said.
June 10, 1997
The community has a reputation to live up to, now more than ever. Wexford County residents opened their hearts through their pocketbooks by giving generously to the United Way’s 1996 campaign, pushing it past its $240,000 goal. The industrial division held up its tradition of bringing in nearly half of those funds. But organizers aren’t worrying about what could be potentially damaging to the 1997 campaign — Kysor Industrial Corporation’s division and sale. Kysor contributed 14% of United Way’s last campaign. “We decided to look at this as a challenge, not a problem,” said Ruth Ann McMahon, executive director of United Way’s Wexford County chapter. “This is an opportunity for the community to step up to the plate and say ‘we’re not a one-company town,’ and continue to support the agencies that help this community.”
