April 13, 1921
"Bungling Brothers" circus is billed for two nights in Cadillac — Friday and Saturday, April 15 and 16 — and the posters proclaim it to be the world's most famous aggregation of death-defying acrobatic acts, the most mammoth display of contortion, the most sparkling, scintillating and startling collection of feats of strength ever seen in Cadillac. The first circus of the season will be seen in the Y.M.C.A. gymnasium and will be produced under the direction of F.H. Vincent, ringmaster. There will be animals, clowns, tight wire walkers, perch performers, tumblers, gymnasts, a style show, bareback riding and all the other features that make the audience stop shucking peanuts and gaze with awe upon the dashing performers. Oh, yes, and there will be side shows, directed by the two Hughs, senior and junior, Jameson. Also red lemonade, pop and toy balloons. Ant the proceeds will go to the "Y" camp fund, which is an excellent benefit to which to contribute. Two nights — count 'em — two. Friday and Saturday of this week.
April 13, 1971
Formal agreement to establish a private ambulance service in Wexford County was expected today. David Orttel, operator of PDQ Ambulance Service in Lenawee County, was to meet with the Ambulance Committee of the Wexford County Board of Commissioners this afternoon. Meanwhile, commissioners agreed today to purchase a used ambulance from King Funeral Chapel for the Mesick Rescue Squad at a cost of $1,300, including equipment. The ambulance is one of two being used by the Rescue Squad. The other is already owned by the county. Commissioner William Baker met with Rescue Squad officials to discuss the extra ambulance, which has been on loan to the Rescue Squad by Lawrence King. Wexford Ambulance Service will be operated by Orttel on a countywide basis but the Mesick Rescue Squad will be allowed to continue providing ambulance service in their area. Orttel will begin providing ambulance service in their area. Orttel will begin providing ambulance service May 1, the new date set by county funeral directors when they go out of the ambulance business. Funeral directors originally set April 15 as the cutoff date but an extension was announced Tuesday. The ambulance service will be housed at the Wexford County Sheriff's Department. No subsidy will be paid by the county to Orttel, who will collect fees for ambulance runs. Costs for patients will be $25 per patient per call plus $1 per loaded mile per patient. An additional $10 charge will be made if emergency oxygen equipment is used.
April 13, 1996
Cadillac-area residents and governments must still make some important decisions before an area sports park becomes a reality, say area sports boosters. Residents will have a chance to help with some of those decisions Monday night at the Wexford Civic Arena. The Wexford County Board of Commissioners will hold a public forum at 7 p.m. in the arena, to discuss its proposed recreation plan. Part of that proposal is to convert the Civic Arena to an ice rink for half of the year. Bob Reddy, head of the county's recreation committee, will present building options and construction costs for the proposed indoor ice arena, and an overview of the arena's budget for the past few years. Commissioners said the arena loses $70,000 or $80,000 per year, and they were looking for a way to stop that drain on county taxes with the help of ice rental. Commissioners hope area residents will offer ideas for scheduling use of the building, site plans, funding, and long-range planning for the fairgrounds. The proposal may offer a new option for boosters who have long worked to build a sports park in the Cadillac area. After years of separate efforts, members of the Cadillac All-Sports Association and Wexford Ice Skating Enterprises apparently made a big leap forward two years ago, when they joined forces to build a covered ice rink and new baseball and soccer fields. Last fall, the joint CASA-WISE Sports Development Committee dedicated a 50-acre parcel at 13th Street and Plett Road as the future home of baseball and soccer fields, a covered ice rink and other future facilities.
