Feb. 4, 1970
Edward West, now of Key West, Florida, but formerly of Cadillac, has become locally popular through several musical recordings which he has made. West, son of Mr. and Mrs. Edward West Sr., who reside in Norm Smith’s Trailer Park, formerly worked in a local food market where his father also was employed. He served in the U.S. Navy after which the family moved to Florida for several years. Here West attended the University of Miami, studying musical composition and theory, with the intention of making music his lifework. He has written more than 500 songs, and was a member of the musical group “Stonewall Jackson.‘ His parents now live in Cadillac where his father is again employed in a local food market.
Feb. 4, 1995
A settlement between the Cadillac school board and a teacher who resigned following his acquittal of criminal sex charges will be finalized next month. The man resigned Jan. 9 from his position with the Cadillac School district. His resignation came during a closed session of the school board scheduled to discuss possible tenure charges and firing. Attorneys would not say if the charges involved the criminal case against the man. Rick Fries, the school district’s attorney, said an agreement hasn’t been finalized yet. He is meeting with the man’s attorney to work out conditions and the resignation. The man has been suspended from the classroom since being charged in May with criminal sexual conduct involving two students. He was acquitted of those charges after an October jury trial in Wexford County Circuit Court. Jury members indicated they did not believe the music teacher had sexually touched two of his female elementary students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.