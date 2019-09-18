Sept. 18, 1919
William Lahey, who has entered his horse, “Ginger Ale,‘ in the races at the fair, is renewing old acquaintances in Cadillac. “Bill‘ is remembered by some of the old-timers as one of the fastest halfbacks of inter-scholastic football about 15 years ago. Lahey played with the Mount Pleasant Normal College team and was a 10-second 100-yard man. “If his horse is as good in racing circles, as its owner was in football, there will be serious competition in the races,‘ said Felix Flynn today.
Sept. 18, 1969
Repeated vandalism and destruction of materials and equipment at the building site of the new Cadillac library has brought the Cadillac City Police department into the picture. The police department has assured the builders that the area will come under increased surveillance during the time the workers are not at the site. It was discovered Wednesday that bike riders had left rubber tire skid marks on the inlaid floor and had been crawling on piles of ceiling tiles and light fixtures. Workers also reported some work tools were broken. Representatives of the building committee made it clear Wednesday afternoon that any unauthorized persons caught at the site after hours would be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
Sept. 18, 1994
A civil lawsuit against the Wexford County Road Commission that was scheduled to go to trial Tuesday has been postponed until spring. Michael Scott Barrons, 28, of Ferndale filed the lawsuit against the Road Commission and F.L. Jursik Co. of Highland Park after suffering paralyzing injuries in a July 15, 1990 accident, court records show. The accident occurred at 2:30 a.m. on South 29 Road near 26 Road. Jursik Co. modified the van to enable it to transport pool tables, court records show. Barrons was delivering pool tables for Saffron Billiard Tables and Barstools. Barrons’ lawsuit claims 29 Mile Road had unsafe road and driving conditions that caused him to lose control of the van. The road commission defense alleges Barrons was under the influence of alcohol, not wearing a seat belt and driving too fast. Barrons’ attorney, John A. Maksym, has been called to active duty with the Naval Reserve. He is to report for duty about eight days after the trial was scheduled to begin. Since the trial was expected to last for about two weeks, attorneys for both sides agreed to the postponement to avoid an extended break in the middle of the testimony, Circuit Judge Charles Corwin said.
