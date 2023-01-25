Today in history: former resident plays big part in 'Titanic'

Jan. 25, 1933
Members of Cadillac’s Board of Education have accepted the invitation extended by Traverse City’s board to attend a conference there Friday afternoon and evening to discuss school problems. Petoskey, Manistee and Ludington boards were also invited and all but the latter will attend, first semester commencement exercises at Ludington high school preventing their attendance. The conference has been called because of the problems of school economies and school finances cities are facing now and the further problems expected to result from the tax limitation amendment.
Jan. 25, 1973
Local skiers will be out of luck this weekend unless a blizzard strikes the Cadillac area within the next 48 hours. Of the six local ski resorts, one is definitely closed and three will shut down unless conditions change before the weekend. Diggins Hill at Cadillac will not open, and Missaukee Mountain at Lake City, Crystal Mountain at Thompsonville and Briar Hill at Mesick all report little or no snow. They will open only if conditions do an about-face, meaning a turn to more snow and colder temperatures. Caberfae Ski Area, Harrietta, reports a base of eight to 10 inches, but says rains expected Saturday hinder an accurate prediction of weekend conditions. Caberfae said skiing today and Friday would “probably be good.” Lost Pines Lodge at Harrietta says skiing is good on a four-inch base and two inches of new powder. Lost Pines also reports a 12-inch base and two inches of powder for excellent snowmobiling.
Jan. 25, 1998
This year, a former Cadillac native lived a life-long dream: he actually walked the deck of the Titanic ... at least on celluloid. T. Paul Miller, who graduated from Cadillac High School in 1982, appeared in the move “Titanic” as hundreds of extras and background characters. He appeared as an officer. He appeared as a first class passenger. He appeared as the man who fell from the end of the sinking ship and bounced off the huge propeller. He appeared as most of the lifeless people in the water at the end of the film. In fact, Miller appeared as most of the background crew and passengers on the ship. “When you see a lot of people in the shot, those are digital people,” Miller said from his office in northern California. “They scanned my face and clothing into a computer and wrapped me around a form. They actually ended up using me for three-quarters of the people on the ship.” Miller’s route to his appearance in “Titanic” is bizarre, and unlikely. His first employer, General Telephone, transferred him to Los Angeles, where a few years later he was hired by Columbia Pictures. After a few years, he went to work for Universal Studios. Miller remained a financial manager but his star was rising. He moved up the ladder of responsibility as he changed jobs. When special effects firm Digital Domain hired him, Miller became its head of finances. As such, he was very closely involved with the production of “Titanic” from the moment Digital Domain began working on the movie’s extensive special effects. But it was the accountant’s youthful interest in the Titanic that landed him his multitude of roles in the 1998 blockbuster. “What happened was I was talking to James Cameron when he just got back from the North Atlantic, where he made 12 dives on the site of the ship,” Miller recalled. “He found out I was a Titanic fan. He turned me over to Rob Legato, who did the special effects for the movie.”
