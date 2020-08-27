Aug. 27, 1920
A prospective fortune awaits any farmer who is enterprising enough to take the contract to gather the garbage from the kitchens of Cadillac. The garbage removal problem is getting serious enough to command the attention of the city officials and as the cost of building an incinerator or other reduction plant is at present too high to be practicable the best alternative method of getting rid of the garbage is to feed it to pigs. Many cities have municipal piggeries and much money has been made in this manner. In some cities the garbage concession is so valuable that it is bid for by several individuals and corporations organized for the purpose of raising hogs for the market. The best method of disposing of garbage and other waste is to burn it, says the city manager, but Cadillac cannot hope to spend the money for a crematory for several years unless the situation becomes steadily worse. Many householders have been forced to the expedient of burying kitchen refuse in their backyards, but this method is not only unsanitary and unhealthy but it sours the soil and makes it unfit for gardening. There is a limit to the length of time that method is possible and there is always the possibility that the health authorities will put a stop to this practice for obvious reasons. Farmers who formerly hauled the garbage away for feed have found broken glass at times and also old medicine bottles and other foreign substances that have endangered the lives of their stock and in several cases have caused the death of valuable animals. For this reason these farmer-collectors have been charging a nominal sum for the service of removing the refuse and have dropped many careless patrons from their calling lists. Under the system of incineration now in use in many cities the household junk can be disposed of in the garbage can, but when the refuse is used to feed pigs care must be taken to not include any "goat feed" in the garbage. One farmer could secure the privilege of collecting the garbage from the entire city or the city could be divided into districts and a corresponding number of farmers given permission to collect the garbage. The city officials will entertain offers from any person or company with regard to garbage removal.
Aug. 27, 1970
"How does one begin to thank everyone for their part?" Robert Deck Jr. said as he relaxed at his home at 202 Newland St. Wednesday. Deck, who has served about a year as vocational consultant and director for the Wexford-Missaukee Intermediate School District, reflected on the overwhelming victory gained in Tuesday's election before he prepared to leave for a two-week vacation. "I'm sure this is the first Michigan area to approve a vocational center by such a great margin and to be carried unanimously by every school district ... I honestly think that the greatest force behind this issue was our intermediate superintendent, Sherman Martin ... You would not believe how this man has worked, how dedicated and concerned he is for providing the best education possible for every student throughout this district." Another reason for the vocational issue's success here, Deck suggested, was that it wasn't "forced on" the area as it has been in some other locations. Instead, W-M officials took up the project after it had already gained a high interest level and momentum, as well as actual pressure by industrial and other organizations in the area, Deck said.
Aug. 27, 1995
People looking for a cheap "buzz" from inhalants could end up paying the ultimate price. "You can sniff the first time and die," warns George Corliss, Cadillac Team Up coordinator. Teens are inhaling all kinds of things not meant to be breathed, Corliss said. Their stash is as common as the stock in a local store: butane, WD-40, Scotch Guard, nitrous oxide, Glade potpourri air freshener. "We don't want to give the kids any more ideas than they've already got," Corliss said. But the word has to get out about what inhalants can do to a person, he added. The Michigan Inhalant Conference, scheduled for Sept. 28-29 at Bill Oliver's Best Western Conference Center, is expected to shed some light on the subject. One of the nation's foremost experts on the subject, Dr. Milton Tenebein, will be the keynote speaker for the conference. Tenebein is director of emergency services at Winnipeg Children's Hospital and director of the Manitoba Poison Control Center. He also teaches pediatrics and pharmacology at the University of Manitoba. A recent survey conducted in the Cadillac area by Western Michigan University indicates that a problem exists on the local level. "Absolutely there is a problem in Cadillac," Corliss said. "The survey indicated there is abuse here."
