Oct. 16, 1920
Carl Stein used to live in the Upper Peninsula but he likely will be a resident of Wexford County for the next month. Carl started for warmer climes on the blind baggage of No. 6 train on the Pennsylvania. Up the line a ways train men discovered him. When taken into the baggage car Carl made things exciting for several members of the crew before he was subdued. He was turned over to the police here and arraigned before Judge E.J. Millington in Recorder’s court early this afternoon. A fine of $25 and $5 costs was assessed but Carl didn’t have any money, he said, which was why he did not pay his fare. Hence he started to serve an optional sentence of 30 days at Arthur Christoffersen’s brick boarding house next to the Court House.
Oct. 16, 1970
A 16,000 square foot expansion is underway at Cadillac Molded Rubber Co. President Ronald Wilson said the purpose was more for storage space than adding a larger working force but said it could result in employment of 14 new people this year. He added that the expansion could eventually accommodate 50 to 60 more employees than the present work force of about 80. The expansion was started about two weeks ago and is to be completed in about five weeks. Wilson said he had to expand because employees were running out of space. Wilson said he had about a quarter of a million dollars worth of molds sitting in the shop area that would probably be damaged if he didn’t find some place to store them. The company was started in 1961 by Wilson and two partners, Don Gabrielson and Roy Baker. The building was then 40 feet wide and 80 feet long with about 3,000 square feet. The company then doubled its size to about 6,600 square feet in 1964. In 1966 the company expanded to 18,000 square feet and now is expanding to 51,000 square feet. Wilson and his former associate, Gabrielson, both worked at B.F. Goodrich Company prior to starting the company. Gabrielson died in March. Wilson said the suggestion to start the company was made by another local rubber company that did extruding. Wilson said he thought he could make it work because of 21 years experience in engineering and Gabrielson’s 22 years in production. The business at present does about 1.2 million dollars of business a year. Wilson said he really did not need as much room as he was adding but would have to expand again in another two years if the additional space wasn’t added now.
Oct. 16, 1995
Cathy Johnston said she was just doing her job when she saved sixth grader Ryan Ward from choking. Johnston, a lunch room monitor at Reed City Middle School, was standing in the hallway outside the cafeteria when Ward came running out of the restroom choking on food lodged in his throat. Johnston immediately applied the Heimlich maneuver and the food was dislodged. “I didn’t think about it that way, that I saved someone’s life,‘ Johnston said. “I just happened to be the one standing in the hallway at the time. I did it, and I’m very thankful it turned out the way it did. I’m glad he’s OK.‘ Johnston was honored for her action by receiving a certificate of appreciation from middle school principal Dan Jarzabkowski.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.