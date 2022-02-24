Feb. 24, 1922
Aside from the falling stack at the Northern Chair Co., only four buildings were seriously damaged by the storm, as far as utility companies knew today. A cross arm punctured the roof of the residence of Olaf Rundquist, 123 Cottage St., at the corner of Aspen. Another pole fell on the garage of F.C. Wetmore of East Garfield Street, a cross arm going through the roof. A big force of men was unable to lift the heavy, ice-crusted mass of wreckage off the structure. A good sized chunk of the corner and cornice of the Cornwell block was torn away, and the Cassler block also suffered in a similar way. The alley crossing on Cass Street between Mitchell and Shelby streets was a mass of heavy wreckage where the alley poles gave way, ripping off the corners of the business blocks. Utility men fear that the thaw, relieving tension on wires, may lead to other crashes. Most of the downtown poles in the alleys parallel to Mitchell Street are apt to greatly damage buildings when they let go. How much does ice weigh? Why do the wires break? Shouldn’t the poles be able to support the added weight of the ice when the factor of safety is doubtless figured at 100 percent overload? These are some of the questions that are asked by those citizens who seek underlying reasons for the disaster brought about by the storm. To solve some of these mysteries William Stewart of the district highway engineer’s office made some accurate measurements for the purpose of giving the state highway department some figures for future reference. It was found by Mr. Stewart that 1 foot of telephone wire, enveloped with ice weighs 2 1/4 pounds. The ice sheath in most cases where the wire is not protected by adjacent buildings is 3 inches. Some of the wires have but 2 inches of ice and these wires weigh 1 1/4 pounds to the linear foot. Telephone and telegraph poles are approximately 100 feet apart. They support an average of 32 wires each. The estimated weight of this mass of wires is 6,500 pounds, which when elevated to the top of a 60-foot pole is too great a load for the strength of the pole to carry.
Feb. 24, 1972
A four-year campaign was climaxed today when a traffic signal system was installed on Mitchell Street at Gunn-Ayer streets. Four years ago, the first efforts were extended to have a signal installed at the corner, which is a crossing for Lincoln School students. Traffic studies were done, including reports on traffic crashes and incidents at the intersection, but the Michigan Department of State Highways has repeatedly turned down the project. Approval was finally given last fall and the cost of the dual light system will be borne on a 50-50 basis by the MDSH and the city. Total cost is $3,500. City Manager Donald Mason said the system includes two fixtures which will be coordinated with other signals along Mitchell Street. It is geared to take care of peak traffic periods in the area, Mason and MDSH traffic safety engineer Sam Long said, and if it attracts more traffic some adjustments may be made.
Feb. 24, 1997
Cadillac’s attempt to censor material at Mitchell Street Video was quashed by the Michigan Court of Appeals. The court agreed with an earlier ruling that it was illegal for the city to try to stop the flow of obscene material from the adult video and bookstore. Carl Rubin, attorney for store owner Richard Olsafsky, was not surprised by the decision. “There’s really nothing unusual, it’s book law,” Rubin said. “The (Appeals Court) judges just followed the law. It’s an exercise in First Amendment rights.” The case dates back to 1994, when Cadillac Police searched Olsafsky’s store with intent to seize store items that were believed to violate the Michigan civil obscenity statute. The store had just opened at its Mitchell Street location. During the search, police took over 1,000 items. “They basically took everything,” Rubin said. “The city tried hard to prevent the store from opening.” This was the last trial pending for the bookstore. The civil trial hinged on the civil obscenity statute, which Judge Charles Corwin found unconstitutional. The main issue he cited was the circuit court’s authority to prohibit distribution of obscene materials before a jury determined they were obscene. That issue was complicated by a state law based in turn on a U.S. Supreme Court decision. The law uses “contemporary community standards” to define what is obscene, and makes it a crime to knowingly sell or publish obscene material for commercial gain. The bookstore won both the civil and criminal cases, as well as the appeal. “For the city, it’s a setback,” said Rubin.
