Dec. 12, 1919
The Ray E. Bostick Post of the American Legion wants a women’s auxiliary, according to the expressions of sentiment given Friday evening at the regular meeting of the post. Other cities in the state have posts of the Companions of the Legion, it was argued and Cadillac may as well have the advantages that such an organization would give. The adjutant of the post was instructed to communicate with the officers of some of the Michigan auxiliaries in regard to its organization and the Ray Bostick post will foster the women’s branch in Cadillac. The Legion will have “Open House‘ New Year’s afternoon for all ex-servicemen and women, their relatives and friends. The place for this meeting will be announced later. It is proposed to have an afternoon dancing party with cards and refreshments. The committee appointed to investigate conditions at the sanitarium reported that so far as necessities are concerned, the men at the sanitarium are being taken care of in an excellent manner. A large lamp is needed for the assembly room as the present lighting arrangements are inadequate for comfortable reading. The question of a memorial to the servicemen was taken up as was suggested at the last meeting of the Cadillac Community Council and the sentiment of the Legion was that the best memorial at present is the knowledge that all needy cases among the servicemen are properly handled and that the establishing of a permanent memorial should be deferred so long as any disabled men are uncared for.
Dec. 12, 1969
A recommendation that two intermediate school districts form a single administrative unit to a vocational educational area center was proposed Thursday night at Reed City by a citizens advisory committee. The recommendation is being forwarded to officials of the Wexford-Missaukee and Osceola-Mecosta districts for consideration and future action by the committee is being delayed until this groups have acted. Three subcommittees of the advisory group were named Thursday night with each of 11 represented communities having a member on each committee. Phillip Bailey, area programs consultant, Michigan Department of Education, reviewed a tentative guide for development of area vocational centers which calls for two centers in this area. One center would be located just south of Cadillac to serve school districts in Wexford, Missaukee and Osceola counties, Bailey said. The other center would locate in Big Rapids to serve Mecosta County districts. In order for the centers to be developed, it would be necessary for the two intermediate districts to form one administrative unit and this action was approved for recommendation to the district officials.
Dec. 12, 1994
Missaukee County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the shooting death of a 23-year-old Lake City man as a homicide. Missaukee County Sheriff James Bosscher said the victim, whose name is not being released pending notification of relatives, was believed to have been shot with a large caliber handgun. “Multiple weapons were involved, but we believe it was a large caliber handgun,‘ Bosscher said. The shooting took place on M-66 on the south side of the town at a house party, Bosscher said. The Sheriff’s Department received the call at 11:40 p.m. Sunday. The victim died at Mercy Hospital in Cadillac. Michigan State Police from the Cadillac Post also responded at the scene. Bosscher said a 19-year-old from Westland is being questioned. Missaukee County Sheriff’s Department and the Michigan State Police are investigating the incident. This is the third homicide in Missaukee County this year. Two downstate men were murdered at the Reedsburg Dam in July.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.