Sept. 7, 1922
The elements played havoc here last night in a terrific storm. While lightning struck several buildings it did almost as much damage in burning out lights and fuses at various points around the city. A heavy downpour of rain accompanied the storm, the official record of the Consumers Power Co. showing 1.36 inches. “No serious damage was done by the storm on the power lines,” said Manager S.W. Webb, “although fuses on transformers were blown out in various parts of the city, leaving the sections without lights for a time. Service wires were grounded at the Cummer-Diggins mill and they were not able to resume operations until late this morning. The Cadillac Veneer Co. mill also was out until about 9 a.m. The boulevard lights downtown were cut out when an underground cable owned by the city was punctured.” Lightning struck at least four structures in Cadillac during the bad storm last night but no fires resulted, not an alarm being turned in. The most destructive bolt hit the M. Bourassa residence, 915 First Avenue, at 10:30 p.m. Just eight years ago the same structure was struck by lightning. Last night’s bolt hit the south side of the roof between a metal plumbing vent and the chimney, which was damaged. The roof also was damaged on a north corner. A large hole was torn in the roof, shingles were scattered all over the yard and the interior of the house was damaged by a shower of soot and the drenching rain. Insurance covers the damage. The bolt ripped off the roof over the bed room occupied by Mrs. M. Bourassa. Balls of fire snapped and cracked in the room for some time, slightly stunning her, she said, although she was able to get downstairs as soon as the electrical disturbance ceased. A brother was sleeping in another upstairs room and her mother and father were downstairs. All thought the house was on fire. Lights were jolted out from the wall all over the house.
Sept. 7, 1972
A year ago, Oct. 5, 1971, Kenneth Uptegraft filed with the Wexford County Register of Deeds a protective covenant and restriction covering the plat of Cadillac South Shore Estates. This restrictive document stipulates that no lot in the plat shall be used except for residential purposes and no buildings shall be “erected, altered, placed or permitted to remain on any lot other than that of a single-family or two-family type of dwelling and a private garage or car-port...” The restrictions are binding for 25 years with provisions for automatic 10-year extensions. The Covenant goes on to ensure dwelling quality and size and limit setbacks, signs, keeping of any except domestic animals, garbage and refuse disposal, fences, water supply, sewage disposal and driveways. The document was signed in May 1971 by Mr. and Mrs. Uptegraft whose signatures were witnessed by Bernard L. Johnson and William E. Jannenga, and by Mr. and Mrs. Walter Hart whose signatures were witnessed by Robert F. Hart and Cally Brown. The Uptegrafts and Harts are owners and platters of Cadillac South Shore Estates. The protective covenant and its provisions are a prime factor in a suit filed against the city by William Cicinelli of 812 Holly Road to stop the rezoning of Uptegraft’s property to permit multiple-dwelling structures.
Sept. 7, 1997
Merger of Kysor’s Transportation Group, which includes Kysor’s Cadillac plant, with the Schwitzer Group will likely make both companies stronger, say company officials. But, the merging will eliminate Kysor’s engineering and marketing functions, and their 17 jobs in Cadillac. Both functions will now be performed in Indianapolis, Indiana, Schwitzer’s corporate headquarters. Kysor and Schwitzer are both subsidiaries of Kuhlman Corporation. “The marketing and engineering departments have been switched to Indianapolis, but we have no plans other than that,” said Greg Hendricks of the Schwitzer Group. “The Cadillac plant is a very integral part of Schwitzer’s operation. If anything, it’s only going to get better.” Hendricks said that Kysor Cadillac manufacturers a product that is important to Schwitzer, and not made elsewhere. “The majority of the types of products made at Kysor Cadillac are made only in Cadillac,” he said. “What is done there is very integral to our operations.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.