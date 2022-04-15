April 14, 1922
Orville Hebner, 32-years-old, of Detroit, a lineman for the Bell Telephone Company, was killed on East Division Street Friday afternoon when a section of the concrete curbing caved in while he was in an excavation setting an anchor for a guy wire. The accident occurred at 4 p.m. across the street from No. 750 Division St., in the sandy area that is not built up. Mr. Hebner and others of the line crew had dug a trench beside of the curb and were preparing to anchor a pole. The anchor had been dropped into the hole but was not in the desired position. Mr. Hebner entered the pit and had leaned over when the curb fell in, crushing the lineman into the sand and probably suffocating him after rendering him unconscious from the blow on his neck and head. The crew of linemen worked frantically to rescue their co-worker but the concrete block was too heavy for them to lift. A team was procured but that effort too, was unavailing. Finally block and tackle were rigged to the pole the crew was setting and a wire cable slung around the crushing mass of concrete and it was lifted off the body of Hebner, who was dead when taken from the pit. The victim of the first fatal accident of the reconstruction since the storm lived at 5351 Belvedere Avenue, Detroit. He leaves a wife and one child, a girl 6-years-old. The body was shipped to Detroit at noon today. He was living at the Jorgensen Hotel while working in this city. When helping to raise the curb section from the hole in which it had fallen, Harlan DeKay sustained a crushed finger which was caught between the cable and the concrete block when the tension was placed on the ropes. DeKay was one of 30 or more spectators and linemen who helped move the stone which proved too heavy for the men alone and also for the team, unaided by the rapidly growing crowd of spectators. An inquest was held this morning at the mortuary of the Dunham Undertaking Company and the coroner’s verdict was that Hebner came to his death through an unavoidable accident. The section of curb that killed Mr. Hebner was about 5 feet long, 4 feet wide and 5 inches thick. It was the moulded monolithic curbing and gutter that is used on all the paved streets of the city. The earth where the cave-in occurred is soft, yellow sand and could not support much weight when the supporting sides were removed. The wire crews are all broken up over the fatal accident as the dead man was a favorite with his companions.
April 15, 1972
Local highway and road authorities plan to “pitch-in” and join a nationwide anti-litter effort beginning Monday. The start of operation “Pitch-in” will coincide with Monday’s beginning of another national combat against litter, Earth Week. “Pitch-in” is a campaign designed to “encourage everyone to pitch litter into proper receptacles and to pitch into the anti-litter effort,” according to the Michigan State Highway Commission. Green and white decals with the “Pitch-in” message will be affixed to many of the 3,500 litter barrels placed in freeway rest areas and roadside parks and at some 500 picnic table sites along the state highway system. Three to four decals will be allotted roadside parks and seven or eight will go to rest areas, Wexford County Road Commission Secretary Manager Gene Prevost said. The decals will be placed on the barrel and on those receptacles with a high priority or those that are used the most, Prevost said. “Where the weather permits, we’ll be working on the anti-litter program in the area,” Tom Wiseman, Cadillac district engineer of the Michigan Department of State Highways said. Except in snow covered areas of the north, hundreds of trucks and maintenance crewmen will begin full width pick-up along highways and freeways, the State Highway Commission reported.
April 15, 1997
The five store clerks charged with selling alcohol to minors during a Cadillac Police sting may face up to six months in jail. All five were arraigned Monday in Wexford County District Court on the misdemeanor charge, which could also bring a $500 fine. Two students, who used their current driver’s licenses if questioned or identified, bought beer at Crystal Flash, Ron’s Beverage Dock, Prevo’s, Whistle Stop Market and Rite Aid Pharmacy. Clerks at Carter’s, Cadillac West E-Z Mart, G and D Liquor Store and PBS Party Store denied the minors. A 28-year-old Cadillac woman who works at the Whistle Stop entered a guilty plea Monday and will be sentenced April 22. Pre-trial hearings for the remaining four women charged will be April 30. Cadillac Mayor Ron Blanchard, owner of Ron’s Beverage Dock, called the sting “rather embarrassing for someone in my position,” but added, “this will make better business people of all of us.” In the 15 years Ron’s has been open, Blanchard said clerks have been caught in a sting twice. “It’s going to happen to the best of everyone, we’ve just got to be sharper. No business is going to knowingly sell to minors just to make two or three dollars (on beer sales).” The two minors bought a 40-ounce beer at Ron’s, giving Blanchard a 23-cent profit. Since the state now imprints “underage” on licenses of those under 21, Blanchard said, “you don’t have to be a rocket scientist to figure it out.” Cadillac Police Lt. Albert Nelson plans a seminar for area store owners. “We’re hoping to generate a little awareness out there,” he said. “Hopefully, people for the Liquor Control Commission will be there and we’ll review the sting operation.”
