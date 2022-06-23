June 23, 1922
The Citizens Telephone Co. has restored service to cottages and resorts around the lake and now is centering its major energies on reconstruction of farm lines. All rural subscribers will be hooked up Oct. 1, manager Gus Olson predicted today. One crew was put on farm leads Monday and another, which is now building the toll line to Manton, will be on them soon. Other forces are picking up tag ends in the city. There still are 60 local phones which have not been contracted, these all being straggling lines in outlying sections of town, many involving railroad crossings. There now are 1,085 Citizens telephones connected in Cadillac. The city construction crew just now is building a Thirteenth Street line. There is a line out the South Boulevard, one in the northeast corner of town and other similar connections to be made. Manager E.G. Stacey of the Michigan State Telephone Co., which has all its city lines working, said the Bell company crews were now pushing toll line construction. One crew is going past Benson’s Corners to the Hoxeyville district and another is working north to repair the storm damage in Boon.
June 23, 1972
Manton will kick off its Centennial Summer Saturday night with the Centennial Ball. The ball is the start of a summer long series of activities for the 100th anniversary of the founding of this community. Other events slated throughout the summer are a July 14 teen dance; a centennial picnic at Lake Billings Park on July 16; Dottie West’s Show and Dance on July 22. A chicken barbecue, a style show and the crowning of the centennial queen, and a children’s ball and a teen ball are slated for July 30, Aug. 5 and Aug. 30, respectively. The real “Centennial Week” starts Aug. 31 and runs through Sept. 4. Opening day features an artifact show, which will run throughout the week. Sept. 1 features Kids Games, Red Harper, the centennial pageant and a street dance. A kids’ parade, an ox roast, a log roll and saw contest, an Old Rifle shoot, Red Harper, the Pageant and fireworks highlight Sept. 2. An alumni dinner, worship service and Red Harper will be featured Sept. 3. The final day of the festivities has a parade, a mule pull, a barbecue, ball games and skydiving planned. Throughout the week, Sehls Northern Shows and a trained bear show will be shown.
June 23, 1997
Four Winns, which built a special boat for Tim Allen last summer, is building a special boat and trailer for the Detroit Pistons’ Grant Hill and Fila shoes. “Grant has a contract with Fila and every season they come out with a new shoe,” said J. Kelly Payne, “I believe they are on number four. This boat will symbolize the Grant Hill Four basketball shoe.” Four Winns is using the same type of boat, a U-19, that they used in building Allen’s boat. In fact, it was Allen’s boat that got Hill thinking about Four Winns. “I don’t know how accurate this is, but from my understanding Grant Hill and Tim Allen were exchanging toy stories,” Payne said. “Grant made a comment and Tim said, ‘No, no, here is what you want.’ And Tim pulled out what we did for him last summer. Then Grant said, ‘Oh, OK, that will make my Sea Doos look like Barbie toys.’” That conversation led to Allen contacting Four Winns. The call was placed and Hill said he wanted something totally different from Allen’s boat. “Grant’s boat has an all white interior and exterior,” Payne said. “The foredeck has graphics on it that simulate the lace system on the basketball shoe. What we have done is taken the U-19 and graphically converted it into a basketball shoe.”
