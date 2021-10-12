Oct. 12, 1921
The petition of the village of Manton for permission to annex additional territory to that corporation was refused by the Board of Supervisors Tuesday afternoon as the request had not been received the necessary 30 days prior to the meeting of the board. The question will again be submitted at the January session. The supervisors received the request of the board of education for $1,200 for the county normal school fund. The request was referred to the ways and means committee. The Board of State Tax Commissioners have advised the county that the supervisors cannot equalize the tax rolls out of the county at the October session but that it will have to be done at the June session. A director of the Western Michigan Development Bureau will appear before the board on Saturday afternoon to ask for support from Wexford for the Development Bureau. The report of Peter J. Sours, county drain commissioner, was received and adopted.Oct. 12, 1971
Snakes aren’t all bad, says Robert Bray. Consider Mort and Neff. They’re the snakes in his ninth-grade biology classes at Cadillac Junior High School. Bray gave his students the entire class period Monday to get familiar with what he calls “the misunderstood animal.” To begin with there were a lot of squeamish students, but by the end of the day, almost all of the students had handled the snakes. Mort and Neff are hog-nosed snakes. Students learned they don’t bite and can make fine pets. They’re harmless and even humorous, Bray told the students. If found in their native habitat, they may puff up their heads and pretend to strike at approaching danger. If this action doesn’t scare away their enemy, they roll over and play dead, he added. Mort and Neff didn’t puff up Monday. Instead they seemed to enjoy the fondling of almost all of the students in the five biology classes at the school who took time to hold them. Students were given the opportunity to hold the snakes; they were not forced to hold them. Bray would sometimes coax the students to participate, and a certificate of achievement was awarded to each student who did work up enough courage. To begin with the girls were squeamish and even some of the boys were hesitant. But, after a few brave souls proved the snakes were harmless, others were eager to hold the animals themselves. At one time, a shriek came from the crowd surrounding the snake-handling area. A snake wasn’t the villain, however. Someone yelled, “You’re on my toe,” blaming the uproar on a carelessly placed foot.
Oct. 12, 1996
Franklin Elementary School and Mercy Hospital kicked off their new business-education partnership with a ceremony including an exchange of flags and student songs and poems. The entire school full of students walked to Mercy Hall, the former St. Ann School, for the Friday afternoon event. “This is the first partnership of its kind for the Cadillac area,” said Jennifer Harrison of Partnerships for Education. “We have a number of partnerships, but this is the first that involves an entire school and the entire staff of one of Cadillac’s largest employers.” The partnership has five major projects scheduled for this school year, starting with participation in Mercy’s Health Fair Oct. 19. “There’s lots of things kids can do to make hospitals a less scary place,” Mercy Hospital chief operating officer Jack Hariff told the students. In the coming year, Franklin students will film a “Happy Songs” video as a “positive therapeutic activity” for patients to view via Mercy’s closed-circuit television system. The students may also make get-well cards to be delivered on the patient’s meal trays. Franklin principal Jill Ashworth said the hospital plans to send speakers to the school on topics such as taking care of their own health, safety and career awareness. An added benefit is that the students will get to know the hospital so they won’t be nervous if they ever have to go there for treatment, she said.
