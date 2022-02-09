Feb. 9, 1922
Members of the congregation of the “Rev.” Semeon Dunlop were at the train by which police decreed he should leave the city. They tried to induce him to remain in Cadillac and fight the charges of immorality lodged against him, offering him all financial assistance necessary but he refused. “They have enough circumstantial evidence on me to send me up for 15 years,” said the former Gospel Mission leader. Some time earlier he had begged Ernest Harris, chief of police, for permission to leave Cadillac and promised never to return or even write letters here. At the train he decided new fields were sweeter than possible legal white-washing here. It was reported today that another couple had separated as a result of the scandal over the Dunlop disclosures. The police report that the center of the domestic difficulties bought a ticket for Morley. Investigation reveals that he has conducted meetings in St. Louis, Michigan, and other points. Several followers of the deposed evangelist have protested at the treatment given him by the authorities. The Evening News today publishes a communication from one reflecting the belief that the gospel exhorter is being persecuted and professing disbelief in the rumored moral lapses charged to Dunlop. Police say they let Dunlop off easy. He admitted writing letters declared to be obscene and calling frequently on the women who were tangled up in the affair.
Feb. 9, 1972
When George Westinghouse invented the air brake for railroad trains, he had one thought in mind: when the brakes fail, the train stops. That’s what happened Monday afternoon at the Mitchell Street crossing of the Ann Arbor Railroad tracks during the noon hour. A spokesman for the railroad stated that two cars in the train separated and broke the air hose. When the pressure on the brakes failed, the train stopped. Crewmen searched the length of the train until they found the break in the hosing and then released the brakes manually. The train then pushed the car with the malfunction onto a siding and rejoined the cars, and then proceeded. The railroad spokesman added that it was strictly a mechanical defeat that arose when the couplers of the two cars failed to match up. When this happened, the cars uncoupled and broke the air line, and the automatic air brakes took over, stopping the then unconnected cars. The biggest problem for the railroad crew was finding the trouble and correcting it. For the people trying to get back to work from their lunch hours, it was more of an inconvenience than a problem. For the officers of the Cadillac City Police, who handled the re-routing of the traffic, it was part of the job. Lake, Cass and Mitchell streets were sealed off by the stopped train, in effect sealing off the south side of town from north-side traffic. If anyone is to be sputtered at, sputter at George Westinghouse for building something that worked.
Feb. 9, 1997
Cadillac’s school board cleared another major hurdle in its quest to relieve overcrowding and build a 6-7 grade school on Mackinaw Trail. The recommendation approved by planning commission members Wednesday now sits before Wexford commissioners before moving to Lansing for final state approval. After nearly two hours of public debate before about 60 people, planning board members unanimously approved sending a recommendation to county commissioners that the 43-acre Mackinaw Trail parcel be rezoned from forest/recreational to office/services, the first step allowing school construction. In a second step, the board — also by unanimous 8-0 vote — approved the school board’s special use permit. While pleased with the board’s outcome, Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Fred Carroll wanted to assure Mackinaw Trail residents that the school “will be a good neighbor.” “We’ve worked with the Clam Lake Downtown Development Authority on getting this permit, and we’re going to continue to work with the neighbors on any safety issues,” Carroll said. “We have always wanted this to be a safe school.”
